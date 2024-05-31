May 31 2024 - 08:11
Halfway into results: MK Party slowly taking EFF’s third spot nationally
With half the votes counted, Jacob Zuma’s MK Party (MKP) might be far from its target of a two-thirds majority, but it is slowly taking over the EFF’s spot with the third highest number of votes.
Early on Friday morning the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) had counted and audited 51.92% of the votes and the ANC was leading with 42.34%.
The DA trailed behind at 23.39% and the MKP at 10.77%, taking the EFF’s third spot.
ELECTION RESULTS DAY 2 | IEC issues apology for technical problems
What’s happening on the ground
Image: Freddy Mavunda
May 31 2024 - 08:26
The latest CSIR prediction
May 31 2024 - 08:23
People are yearning for social justice: Madonsela
May 31 2024 - 08:21
Turnout could be lower than expected: Mbete
May 31 2024 - 08:20
Zuma's party holds on to its strong lead in KZN
For the ANC to get 50% of the votes in KwaZulu-Natal, it would need to get the entire eThekwini vote.
This is according to director of Rivonia Circle, Tessa Dooms, who spoke on SowetanLIVE broadcast from the the results centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.
May 31 2024 - 08:18
MK says list does not guarantee a seat in the National Assembly
uMkhonto weSizwe Party secretary-general Sihle Ngubane says the party is yet to decide who from its candidate list would represent them in parliament should they get seats.
The party has been leading in KwaZulu-Natal since early on Thursday as voting results trickled in.
May 31 2024 - 08:16
High voter turnout points to fed-up citizens
The high voter turnout that seems to have caught everyone by surprise indicates that South Africans are fed up and want to have their say in who should lead them.
Political analysts and observers shared these sentiments yesterday as it became evident from long voting queues during Wednesday's poll that voter turnout was likely to surpass previous elections. According to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) the last ballot was cast in the early hours of yesterday at a voting station in Arcadia, Pretoria.
Images and videos of snaking queues across the country were shared on social media platforms long after the 9pm closing time of voting stations.
May 31 2024 - 08:11
Halfway into results: MK Party slowly taking EFF’s third spot nationally
With half the votes counted, Jacob Zuma’s MK Party (MKP) might be far from its target of a two-thirds majority, but it is slowly taking over the EFF’s spot with the third highest number of votes.
Early on Friday morning the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) had counted and audited 51.92% of the votes and the ANC was leading with 42.34%.
The DA trailed behind at 23.39% and the MKP at 10.77%, taking the EFF’s third spot.
May 31 2024 - 08:06
Jury still out on voter turnout in Nelson Mandela Bay
Political parties rarely find common ground, and it was evident in Nelson Mandela Bay where they clashed over whether the voter turnout for the 2024 general elections was low or high.
Though some voting stations experienced long queues with wait times of up to six hours, many in Motherwell, New Brighton and Kwazakhele remained fairly quiet throughout the day.
May 31 2024 - 08:04
‘I’m worried’ — Mabuyane
As results were trickling in on Thursday after a watershed 2024 general election, the ANC was on course to potentially lose its hold on the government for the first time in 30 years.
In a shocking admission, ANC Eastern Cape leader Oscar Mabuyane said his party could lose its majority in parliament due to the rise of the MK Party and declining support in Gauteng
May 31 2024 - 08:02
Despite frustrating delays, youth declare: '2024 is our 1994!'
Some voters have voiced their frustration and disappointment after enduring long hours of waiting because of persistent system failures at some polling stations.Despite the IEC's preparations for the national and provincial elections, technical glitches on Wednesday delayed voting at several stations.
Tshepo Maphepha, who waited about eight hours before casting his vote at the Capricorn municipality, shared his experience with TimesLIVE.
May 31 2024 - 07:56
IEC issues apology for technical problems
May 31 2024 - 07:32
IEC results dashboard down
The Electoral Commission of South Africa's dashboard at the results centre in Gauteng has crashed. Hopefully it will be back up soon.
May 31 2024 - 06:55
WATCH LIVE | 2024 election results
Counting continues at voting stations on Friday after South Africans made their party choices on Wednesday.
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
ELECTION RESULTS DAY 1 WRAP | Ballot box in uMhlatuze goes missing while in transit to local IEC office
ELECTION DAY WRAP | Elections 2024 done and dusted: protests, a fatality, technical glitches but a greater turnout than in 2019
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos