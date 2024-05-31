Politics

Election results leader board back up after glitch

31 May 2024 - 09:50 By TimesLIVE
People watch live voting results on the national ballot results board at the IEC National Results Centre on May 30 2024 in Johannesburg.
Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed it experienced interruptions on its results dashboard at results operation centres.

The results board crashed early on Friday at the centres and on the IEC's website for about an hour. This led to fears results may be compromised.

The IEC said: “The electoral commission confirms it has experienced interruption in the replication of data from its national data centre and the various results operation centres.

“The data in the data centre remains intact and the results have not been compromised. All services have since been restored and the leader board is working as normal. Results processing continues unaffected.”

More than 55% of the voting had been counted by Friday morning, with the ANC leading the pack at 41.88%. The DA is second with 23.67% and the MK Party is third with 10.98%.

