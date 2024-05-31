Police minister Bheki Cele says 50 people were arrested from Monday to voting day on Wednesday for allegedly disrupting the elections.
Speaking to media at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) results operations centre in Midrand, Cele said they would appear in courts on Friday.
Cele said KwaZulu-Natal remains tension-free with vote counting continuing, despite earlier threats by members of the MK Party if it does not get a two-thirds majority.
“About 50 people who had to do with problems during the elections have been arrested. We don’t have major problems that disturbed the elections.”
Listen here:
LISTEN | Bheki Cele: 50 people arrested for disrupting elections
Image: Masi Losi
Police minister Bheki Cele says 50 people were arrested from Monday to voting day on Wednesday for allegedly disrupting the elections.
Speaking to media at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) results operations centre in Midrand, Cele said they would appear in courts on Friday.
Cele said KwaZulu-Natal remains tension-free with vote counting continuing, despite earlier threats by members of the MK Party if it does not get a two-thirds majority.
“About 50 people who had to do with problems during the elections have been arrested. We don’t have major problems that disturbed the elections.”
Listen here:
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Cele says 50 people arrested during voting period
Halfway into results: MK Party slowly taking EFF’s third spot nationally
ELECTION RESULTS DAY 2 LIVE | ANC still below 42%, MK leads EFF as vote counting nears two-thirds mark
LISTEN | We remain optimistic, says Nomvula Mokonyane as 34.49% results are captured
Early election results show ANC losing majority with MK eroding its support
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos