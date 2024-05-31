Politics

LISTEN | Bheki Cele: 50 people arrested for disrupting elections

31 May 2024 - 13:49
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Police minister Bheki Cele talks to the media at the IEC national Results Operations Centre in Midrand.
Image: Masi Losi

Police minister Bheki Cele says 50 people were arrested from Monday to voting day on Wednesday for allegedly disrupting the elections.

Speaking to media at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) results operations centre in Midrand, Cele said they would appear in courts on Friday.

Cele said KwaZulu-Natal remains tension-free with vote counting continuing, despite earlier threats by members of the MK Party if it does not get a two-thirds majority. 

“About 50 people who had to do with problems during the elections have been arrested.  We don’t have major problems that disturbed the elections.”  

Listen here:

