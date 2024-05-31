LISTEN | Premature to talk about coalitions, says DA’s Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen says it is too early to discuss coalitions.
He said his party would wait for the counting to be finished before they decided who to go into a coalition with, but their priority was the 10 parties forming the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa (MPC).
“We haven’t started engaging any parties, [and] certainly no parties outside the Multi-Party Charter. Our loyalty is to the MPC, those 10 parties, [because] we have a signed an agreement with them,” he said.
Steenhuisen was speaking to the media at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results operations centre in Midrand on Friday.
Steenhuisen said he was disappointed in fellow MPC party ActionSA’s showing in the election, but reiterated that the counting was still under way.
The DA leader also shared his views on the job done by the IEC, saying its performance in the election was a complete disaster.
“It [the IEC] was our biggest opponent that wasn’t on the ballot paper. And I think at the end of the day they will be responsible for at least 1% of vote share for us.”
The DA is now second in the national votes list, and by 1pm on Friday had reached the 2-million votes mark.
Voting results continue to trickle in from IEC centres.
