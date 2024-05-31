Politics

LISTEN | Premature to talk about coalitions, says DA’s Steenhuisen

31 May 2024 - 14:11 By DEMI BUZO
DA leader John Steenhuisen talks to the media on the floor of the national results operations centre in Midrand.
Image: Masi Losi

DA leader John Steenhuisen says it is too early to discuss coalitions.

He said his party would wait for the counting to be finished before they decided who to go into a coalition with, but their priority was the 10 parties forming the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa (MPC). 

“We haven’t started engaging any parties, [and] certainly no parties outside the Multi-Party Charter. Our loyalty is to the MPC, those 10 parties, [because] we have a signed an agreement with them,” he said. 

Steenhuisen was speaking to the media at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results operations centre in Midrand on Friday. 

LISTEN HERE: 

Steenhuisen said he was disappointed in fellow MPC party ActionSA’s showing in the election, but reiterated that the counting was still under way.

The DA leader also shared his views on the job done by the IEC, saying its performance in the election was a complete disaster.

“It [the IEC] was our biggest opponent that wasn’t on the ballot paper. And I think at the end of the day they will be responsible for at least 1% of vote share for us.”

The DA is now second in the national votes list, and by 1pm on Friday had reached the 2-million votes mark. 

Voting results continue to trickle in from IEC centres. 

LISTEN | Bheki Cele: 50 people arrested for disrupting elections

Police minister Bheki Cele says 50 people were arrested from Monday to voting day on Wednesday for allegedly disrupting the elections.
Politics
2 hours ago

ELECTION RESULTS DAY 2 LIVE | ANC still below 42%, MK leads EFF as vote counting nears two-thirds mark

What’s happening on the ground.
Politics
8 hours ago

POLL | Should the IEC consider online voting for future elections?

Does the IEC have what it takes to carry out successful online voting in future elections?
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | Gwede Mantashe blames tribalism for strong MK Party showing in KZN

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe blames tribalism for the MK Party's performance so far in the elections, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.
Politics
1 day ago

S'bu Ndebele and John Steenhuisen arrive to vote at Durban school

It was slightly awkward at Northwood High School when former ANC provincial chair and KwaZulu-Natal premier S'bu Ndebele arrived to vote at the same ...
Politics
2 days ago

Elections 2024 done and dusted: protests, a fatality, technical glitches but a greater turnout than in 2019

Vote counting is expected to get under way on Thursday morning
Politics
1 day ago
