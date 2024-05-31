Politics

LISTEN | 'We have played a huge role in bringing the ANC down': Herman Mashaba

31 May 2024 - 18:18
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Action SA leader Herman Mashaba addressing the media at the IEC results operation centre.
Action SA leader Herman Mashaba addressing the media at the IEC results operation centre.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says his party has played a huge role in bringing down the ANC. 

Mashaba addressed the media at the IEC results operation centre on Friday. He says ActionSA is grateful that the ANC no longer has a majority to push its agenda.

Action SA is currently sitting in eighth place with 1.1% of the national vote.

“We must be grateful as South Africans now that the ANC has got no majority to push its agenda and protect one another now those days are gone,” says Mashaba. 

Listen to Mashaba:

