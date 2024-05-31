Politics

‘No foul play suspected’: IEC on missing ballot box

31 May 2024 - 12:23
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
IEC general manager Granville Abrahams says the commission does not suspect foul play after a ballot box went missing in KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) does not suspect foul play after it lost a ballot box in uMhlathuze in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Thursday the commission announced it lost one ballot box while it was in transit from Matamzana Dube School to the municipal electoral office for storage.

IEC general manager Granville Abrahams told the media the commission did not suspect criminality.

“We believe there has been no foul play involved. It appears the person responsible for transporting the materials used an open vehicle, and the box may have been dislodged and fallen off during transit,” he said.

Abrahams said the commission had recorded the voting results before the box was lost and the loss would not compromise the elections outcome.

“For the sake of completeness and safe-keeping we want to find the box so it can go into storage.”

The commission appealed to residents in uMhlathuze (Richards Bay, Empangeni area) to provide information should they spot the missing box.

“The Electoral Commission appeals to citizens in and around ward 14 uMhlathuze to be on the lookout for an IEC-branded ballot box that went missing in transit from the voting station to the municipal electoral office for storage.

The IEC also appeals to anyone who finds the ballot box to return it to us. Citizens are reminded anyone found in possession of ballots is liable to criminal prosecution.

Residents with information regarding the ballot box are urged to contact the IEC immediately to arrange its return. 

