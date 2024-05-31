Politics

‘People are very afraid of me’: Hlaudi Motsoeneng on ACM’s performance in 2024 elections

31 May 2024 - 13:13
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng at the state capture commission. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

Leader of the African Content Movement (ACM) Hlaudi Motsoeneng says people are “very afraid” of him as he reflects on his party's poor performance in the 2024 general elections so far.

Motsoeneng addressed the media at the national results operation centre at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Friday.

Motsoeneng revealed a mix of disappointment and determination.

“People are very afraid of me. You can see they were panicking,” he said.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the ACM: “The reality is we could not reach South Africa within four months. It was impossible.”

Despite the vote tally, Motsoeneng remained optimistic about the future of his party.

“It was supposed to be around 30,000 who voted for the ACM,” he said.

Motsoeneng emphasised he is ready to lead and bring change to the country.

“It’s in my blood. I am going to rule South Africa. We wait because I am going to have more time to make sure we mobilise the people.”

Expressing confidence in his leadership abilities, Motsoeneng compared himself to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“I know the current president is not going to be able to deliver — only promises, promises. I am not a promiser. I don’t know what a promise is. I am a doer and the people of South Africa know that.”

With 61.16% of the ballots counted nationally, the ACM has garnered only 3,057 votes.

TimesLIVE

