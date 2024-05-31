Politics

WATCH LIVE | 2024 election results

31 May 2024 - 06:55 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Counting continues at voting stations on Friday after South Africans made their party choices on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

POLL | Should the IEC consider online voting for future elections?

Does the IEC have what it takes to carry out successful online voting in future elections?
20 hours ago

IN PICS | TimesLIVE photographers capture 2024 election moments around SA

Some of the moments in Wednesday's national and provincial elections captured by TimesLIVE photographers around South Africa.
1 day ago

LISTEN | Gwede Mantashe blames tribalism for strong MK Party showing in KZN

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe blames tribalism for the MK Party's performance so far in the elections, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.
18 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa explains presidential speech on eve of voting

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended his Sunday address to the nation, saying he was closing off the sixth administration and providing an update ...
1 day ago

ELECTION RESULTS DAY 1 WRAP | Ballot box in uMhlatuze goes missing while in transit to local IEC office

What's happening on the ground as votes are counted the day after South Africa's 2024 general elections
1 day ago
