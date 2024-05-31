Politics

‘You’re a legend’: Single EFF vote in Orania causes a stir

31 May 2024 - 14:32
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Orania residents commemorate the end of the Anglo-Boer War on May 31 1902. Inset: EFF leader Julius Malema.
Orania residents commemorate the end of the Anglo-Boer War on May 31 1902. Inset: EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Orania Facebook/EFF (Inset)

One resident who voted for the EFF in Orania, a small Afrikaner enclave in the Northern Cape, has caused a stir on social media.

The “whites-only town”, a Freedom Front Plus stronghold, dominated social media charts on Thursday as 2024 election results started to trickle in at the Electoral Commission of South Africa results operations centre in Midrand. 

A breakdown of election results from Orania, which falls under the Thembelihle municipality, showed the FF Plus received 376 votes, the DA tallied 59 and #HOPE4SA had 34 votes.

A single vote for the EFF in Orania, known for its homogeneous population and preservation of Afrikaner culture, sparked the debate on social media.

A screenshot showing the results has been widely shared and discussed on social media.
Not for the overwhelming support for the FF Plus, but for the EFF as the red berets leader Julius Malema is known for his stance on economic transformation and land redistribution for African people, policies that contrast with the ethos of Orania.

Many users on X found the vote amusing and made lighthearted jokes about it. One tweeted, “Whoever you are, EFF voter in Orania, you're a legend”. 

While others speculated about the voter’s identity and reasons, some suggested it could be a protest vote or a prank, while others pondered the possibility of a silent dissenter within the community.

Meanwhile, residents in Orania commemorated the end of the Anglo-Boer War on Friday.

They wrote on their Facebook page: “Orania commemorates in particular this day with reference and remembrance to the brave women and men who resisted against the British until the bittereinde [bitter end]. Also the tragedy and loss of people we as a nation had to go through in the concentration camps.”

Here are some reactions and comments from social media:

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ELECTION RESULTS DAY 2 LIVE | ANC still below 42%, MK leads EFF as vote counting nears two-thirds mark

What’s happening on the ground.
Politics
9 hours ago

Q&A with Solidarity chair Flip Buys on cultural zones for Afrikaners

Afrikaner organisations have signed a declaration calling for geographically based special cultural zones for Afrikaners. Chris Barron asked Flip ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Afrikaners seek pact with government

Group says it wants 'cultural accord' to address minority's concerns.
News
1 month ago

Orania wants Oom Paul to stand tall in ‘the home for Afrikaner history’

Boer hero Paul Kruger is set to rise again, in perhaps the only place in South Africa where he will be unanimously  welcomed — Orania.
News
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MK Party has punished ANC and IFP: Mantashe on early election results Politics
  2. ELECTION RESULTS DAY 2 LIVE | ANC still below 42%, MK leads EFF as vote ... Politics
  3. Halfway into results: MK Party slowly taking EFF’s third spot nationally Politics
  4. MK Party blasts Helen Zille and Gwede Mantashe over ‘Zulu vote’ Politics
  5. Party leaders unmoved by early election results, say no cause for panic yet Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...