With more than 90% of the votes captured in Nelson Mandela Bay from Wednesday’s general elections, the ANC has gained close to a three-percentage-point lead against the DA.
Both parties have continued to stay below the 40% mark.
By 3pm, the ANC had tallied 38.43% of the vote, while the DA obtained 35.75%.
The two parties were neck and neck in the 2021 local government elections, each getting 39% of the votes.
The EFF and Patriotic Alliance have gained significant ground in the general elections compared to the support it received in 2021.
With about 92% of the votes captured for Nelson Mandela Bay, the EFF was sitting at 11.17% while the PA had obtained 6.63%.
In the 2021 local government elections, the EFF received 6.64% while the PA obtained 1.37%.
ANC in the lead in Nelson Mandela Bay with 92% votes captured
Image: GETTY IMAGES/PER-ANDERS PETTERSSON
