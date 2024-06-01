Politics

DA, Gayton McKenzie’s PA grow in Western Cape as ANC loses support

01 June 2024 - 12:08 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Gayton McKenzie's PA has grown in the Western Cape in this year's elections.
Image: Gayton McKenzie/Facebook

Support for Gayton McKenzie’s Patriotic Alliance has grown significantly in the Western Cape, from attaining only 652 votes in 2019 to getting more than 140,000 votes in this year’s hotly contested elections.

On Saturday morning the Electoral Commission in the Western Cape had counted 97.14% of the votes and the DA was leading with 53.24%. The ANC had 21.18%, down from 31.23 % in 2019. 

McKenzie’s weeks-long election campaign focusing on the province seems to have paid off as his party accounted for 7.47% [142,981]of the votes. Nationally the PA was on 2.04% — an increase from the 0.04% it received in the 2019 elections. 

McKenzie was clearly chuffed with his party's performance, chanting: “Our people are going to parliament. Our people are going to legislature. We are inside. Haters go book yourself in.” 

As a former gang boss and convict, McKenzie in his election campaign promised to curb the growing crime rate and destroy “mafias”. McKenzie also had a tough stance on illegal immigrants promising to “send them home”. 

Zille warns voters against Gayton McKenzie

DA veteran says PA, a growing power in the Western Cape, brings misery to the towns where it shares power in coalitions
News
6 days ago

He believed his party stood a chance to be among the top six parties nationally with the highest number of votes. 

“The PA will be in the top five or sixth parties in this election, that is major for us. We are entering parliament, we are sitting at 10 seats arguably. We are entering legislature in Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape so far,” McKenzie said.

Screenshot of Western Cape election results on Saturday morning.
Image: Screenshot

READ MORE:

Gayton McKenzie takes swipe at migrants as he casts his vote, Patricia de Lille hoping for high turnout

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie cast his vote at a polling station in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, and afterwards said he had “good advice” for ...
Politics
3 days ago

Party leaders unmoved by early election results, say no cause for panic yet

Political parties are unmoved by early results that by 1pm had just surpassed the 2-million mark, or just less than 20% of votes, showing showing the ...
Politics
2 days ago

Gary van Niekerk votes for PA, ANC

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk voted for the Patriotic Alliance and ANC on Wednesday as a lack of funding sunk any chance of his party ...
Politics
3 days ago

IEC to declare election results some time this weekend

The Electoral Commission of South Africa says it is pulling out all the stops to finalise the capturing and auditing of results for the national and ...
Politics
20 hours ago
