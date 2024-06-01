ELECTION RESULTS: ANC moves to 36% in Gauteng, MK Party dominates KZN

While the ANC dominated the results for Limpopo with almost 75% of the vote as vote counting neared an end on Saturday, the MK Party is leading in KwaZulu-Natal with 45.94%.

With 93% of the counting already completed, the ANC leads Gauteng with 36% followed by the DA with 27% and the EFF with 12%.

The ANC is on the brink of losing its majority in the National Assembly after 30 years in power.

While the results are not yet finalised, the party had just over 40%, followed by the DA with just over 21%. The official opposition party retained the Western Cape with just over 53%.

Formed in December last year, Jacob Zuma's MK Party proved to be the main disrupter in this year's elections.

The MK Party led in KwaZulu and was the third leading party in the national elections with just over 14%. More than two-million voters voted for the party.

With more than one-million votes, the EFF lost its third position to the MK Party with 9.4% of the vote. In 2019 the ANC won the elections with 57% of the vote, followed by the DA with just over 20% and the EFF with 10%.

The ANC was leading in the Northern Cape with 49%, the Eastern Cape with 63%, North West with 59%, the Free State with 52%, Limpopo with 74% and Mpumalanga with 51%.

The counting of votes is expected to be completed on Saturday.

