Politics

ELECTION RESULTS | Free State remains under ANC rule with 52% of vote

The DA and EFF recorded slight growth in the province.

01 June 2024 - 13:10 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana's party will continue to govern the Free State.
Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana's party will continue to govern the Free State.
Image: MLUNGISI LOUW

The Free State will remain under ANC governance for the next five years with the party winning 52.88% of the vote in the province in Wednesday's elections. 

Vote counting and auditing in the province was completed by Saturday morning. The ANC won with 439,707 votes (52.88%). This was a decrease from 2019's 62.94%.

The DA remained the biggest opposition party with 21.31% of the vote. The party's support increased from 17.05 % in 2019. 

The EFF accounted for 13.09% of the votes, a slight increase from 11.60% in 2019.

TimesLIVE

Screenshot of Free State election results.
Screenshot of Free State election results.
Image: Screenshot

READ MORE:

ELECTION RESULTS DAY 3 | Free State remains under ANC rule with 52% of vote

What’s happening on the ground.
Politics
1 day ago

DA, Gayton McKenzie’s PA grow in Western Cape as ANC loses support

Support for Gayton McKenzie’s Patriotic Alliance has grown significantly grown in the Western Cape
Politics
3 hours ago

‘Taste your own medicine’: Reactions to Ace Magashule being expelled by ANC

The ANC confirmed Ace Magashule’s expulsion on Monday after the party's national disciplinary committee found he contravened its constitution.
Politics
11 months ago

R1.8bn earmarked for dire state of roads infrastructure in Free State

New Free State community safety, roads and transport MEC Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae has promised to address the dire state of roads in the province.
News
1 year ago

Government promises R15bn to rebuild Jagersfontein, create jobs in Xhariep district

Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana has promised residents in the Xhariep district municipality that more than R15bn in investment will create jobs ...
Politics
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | Bheki Cele: 50 people arrested for disrupting elections Politics
  2. ‘People are very afraid of me’: Hlaudi Motsoeneng on ACM’s performance in 2024 ... Politics
  3. POLL | Should the IEC consider online voting for future elections? Politics

Most read

  1. ELECTION RESULTS DAY 3 | Free State remains under ANC rule with 52% of vote Politics
  2. ‘You’re a legend’: Single EFF vote in Orania causes a stir Politics
  3. Electoral Court set to hear application by MK Party founder on Monday Politics
  4. Election results leader board back up after glitch Politics
  5. LISTEN | Premature to talk about coalitions, says DA’s Steenhuisen Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...