The Free State will remain under ANC governance for the next five years with the party winning 52.88% of the vote in the province in Wednesday's elections.
Vote counting and auditing in the province was completed by Saturday morning. The ANC won with 439,707 votes (52.88%). This was a decrease from 2019's 62.94%.
The DA remained the biggest opposition party with 21.31% of the vote. The party's support increased from 17.05 % in 2019.
The EFF accounted for 13.09% of the votes, a slight increase from 11.60% in 2019.
TimesLIVE
ELECTION RESULTS | Free State remains under ANC rule with 52% of vote
The DA and EFF recorded slight growth in the province.
Image: MLUNGISI LOUW
The Free State will remain under ANC governance for the next five years with the party winning 52.88% of the vote in the province in Wednesday's elections.
Vote counting and auditing in the province was completed by Saturday morning. The ANC won with 439,707 votes (52.88%). This was a decrease from 2019's 62.94%.
The DA remained the biggest opposition party with 21.31% of the vote. The party's support increased from 17.05 % in 2019.
The EFF accounted for 13.09% of the votes, a slight increase from 11.60% in 2019.
TimesLIVE
Image: Screenshot
READ MORE:
ELECTION RESULTS DAY 3 | Free State remains under ANC rule with 52% of vote
DA, Gayton McKenzie’s PA grow in Western Cape as ANC loses support
‘Taste your own medicine’: Reactions to Ace Magashule being expelled by ANC
R1.8bn earmarked for dire state of roads infrastructure in Free State
Government promises R15bn to rebuild Jagersfontein, create jobs in Xhariep district
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos