From 53% to 36%: ANC loses confidence of Gauteng voters

01 June 2024 - 18:12 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's party lost votes aplenty in the 2024 elections.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's party lost votes aplenty in the 2024 elections.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s party, the ANC, seems to be losing its grip on the province’s majority vote, as it had garnered just 36.49% of the vote with Wednesday’s election count almost complete.    

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) had counted and audited 96.75% of the votes in Gauteng by Saturday evening. The ANC received 1,399,136 votes (36.49% of the total). This was a significant decrease from 2,413,979 votes (53.20% of the total) it won in 2019. 

The DA remained the biggest opposition party with 26.78% of the vote. The party's support increased from 24.53% in 2019. 

The EFF got 12.46% of the vote, down from 13.53% in 2019.

Jacob Zuma’s MK Party also made some inroads in the province, notching up 10.52% of the vote.

Nationally, the ANC had 40.18% of the vote with 99.64% of the election counting finished on Saturday evening. 

Screenshot of Gauteng election result on Saturday.
Screenshot of Gauteng election result on Saturday.
