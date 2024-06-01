Politics

LISTEN | Maimane suggests coalition talks be held publicly

01 June 2024 - 11:55
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane addressing the media at the results operation centre in Midrand.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has suggested that coalition talks be open to the public. 

Speaking to the media at the IEC's results operation centre in Midrand on Saturday, Maimane says coalition talks should be conducted in parliament to allow for transparency.

BOSA has garnered 0.4% of the national vote. Maimane says he has been receiving phone calls from political parties wanting to talk about coalitions.

“I can't hide my call, if you are going create a sense of a government of national unity or any sense of national interest let it be done publicly,” says Maimane, adding parliament would be a good space to meet “because in that space, it's a space of transparency.” 

Listen here:

MORE

Mmusi Maimane trolls DJ Shimza for promoting ANC

"DJ Tinstwalo wama tender. You have more tenders than hits."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

PODCAST | Maimane says SA is responsible for influx of Zimbabweans

South Africa allowed Zimbabwe to be run into the ground, says Mmusi Maimane on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, blaming the government for ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Ten 'weakest' ministers Ramaphosa should remove and replace, according to Maimane

Which ministers do you think should be axed?
Politics
1 year ago
