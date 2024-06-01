Politics

LISTEN | 'We want the home affairs department': Gayton McKenzie

01 June 2024 - 16:32
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie speaking to media at the IEC results operation centre.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie says the party is eyeing the home affairs department so it can deal with illegal foreigners.

Speaking to the media at the IEC's result operation centre in Midrand, McKenzie said the party will receive nine seats in the National Assembly, which will decide who becomes president.

“We'll have nine votes in the National Assembly. Those nine votes will decide who becomes president ... to get those nine votes all these illegal foreigners must go, we are not going to trust another party. 

“I heard [EFF leader] Mr Malema saying he wants finance (Treasury). We don't want finance, we want home affairs,” says McKenzie. 

The PA has performed well in the 2024 general elections, securing 2.5% of the national vote. 

This will be the first time the party has secured seats in parliament and the Western Cape provincial legislature.

Listen here:

LISTEN | Bheki Cele: 50 people arrested for disrupting elections

Police minister Bheki Cele says 50 people were arrested from Monday to voting day on Wednesday for allegedly disrupting the elections.
1 day ago

LISTEN | Gwede Mantashe blames tribalism for strong MK Party showing in KZN

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe blames tribalism for the MK Party's performance so far in the elections, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.
2 days ago

LISTEN | 'We were the underdogs and no-one had faith in us': Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

uMkhonto we Sizwe Party's (MKP's) Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla says the party went into the elections as underdogs.
1 day ago
