WATCH | Jacob Zuma causes media frenzy at national ROC

MK Party leader and former president Jacob Zuma caused a media frenzy at the IEC's national results operations centre in Midrand on Saturday.
MK performed well in the 2024 general elections, receiving 14.59% of the national vote, placing them as the third-biggest party in the country.
The party was formed on December 16 2023.
