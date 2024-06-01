Politics

WATCH | Jacob Zuma causes media frenzy at national ROC

01 June 2024 - 21:14
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
MK leader and former president Jacob Zuma arrived at the IEC operations centre in Midrand and caused a media frenzy. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

MK Party leader and former president Jacob Zuma caused a media frenzy at the IEC's national results operations centre in Midrand on Saturday. 

MK performed well in the 2024 general elections, receiving 14.59% of the national vote, placing them as the third-biggest party in the country.  

The party was formed on December 16 2023. 

TimesLIVE

