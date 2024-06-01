Politics

WATCH | IEC briefs media on 2024 election results capturing process

01 June 2024 - 13:48 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A man reads a newspaper in front of the result board at the National Results Operation Centre of the Electoral Commission of South Africa, which serves as an operational hub where results of the national election are displayed, in Midrand on June 1 2024.
A man reads a newspaper in front of the result board at the National Results Operation Centre of the Electoral Commission of South Africa, which serves as an operational hub where results of the national election are displayed, in Midrand on June 1 2024.
Image: Reuters/Alet Pretorius

The Electoral Commission briefs the media on the progress of the election results capturing process.

South Africans went to the polls on May 29 to vote in national and provincial elections. The election saw a few upsets for the governing ANC, particularly in the Western Cape, where the DA and Patriotic Alliance made significant strides, and KwaZulu-Natal, where the party was overtaken by the MK Party.

MORE

ELECTION RESULTS | Free State remains under ANC rule with 52% of vote

The DA and EFF recorded slight growth in the province
Politics
2 hours ago

Maimane says ANC, MK Party and EFF are moving to the 'extreme left'

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has also blamed tribalism for the MK Party's performance in the elections, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal
Politics
2 hours ago

DA, Gayton McKenzie’s PA grow in Western Cape as ANC loses support

Support for Gayton McKenzie’s Patriotic Alliance has grown significantly grown in the Western Cape
Politics
3 hours ago

LISTEN | Maimane suggests coalition talks be held publicly

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has suggested that coalition talks be open to the public.
Politics
3 hours ago

Vote tallying enters final stages with ANC on 40%

ANC's support has slid over the last decade as South Africans have watched the economy stagnate, unemployment climb and infrastructure crumble
News
5 hours ago

ELECTION RESULTS: ANC moves to 36% in Gauteng, MK Party dominates KZN

With 93% of the counting already completed, the ANC leads Gauteng with 36% followed by the DA with 27% and the EFF with 12%
Politics
4 hours ago

MK Party breaks record with more than 2-million votes in first election as ANC set to fall well short of majority

With 97.68% of the votes counted, the MK Party was on 14.80%, taking the third spot from the EFF
Politics
4 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ELECTION RESULTS DAY 3 | Free State remains under ANC rule with 52% of vote Politics
  2. ‘You’re a legend’: Single EFF vote in Orania causes a stir Politics
  3. Electoral Court set to hear application by MK Party founder on Monday Politics
  4. Election results leader board back up after glitch Politics
  5. LISTEN | Premature to talk about coalitions, says DA’s Steenhuisen Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...