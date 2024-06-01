The Electoral Commission briefs the media on the progress of the election results capturing process.
South Africans went to the polls on May 29 to vote in national and provincial elections. The election saw a few upsets for the governing ANC, particularly in the Western Cape, where the DA and Patriotic Alliance made significant strides, and KwaZulu-Natal, where the party was overtaken by the MK Party.
WATCH | IEC briefs media on 2024 election results capturing process
Image: Reuters/Alet Pretorius
