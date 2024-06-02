Politics

LISTEN | 'We are not afraid to sit on the opposition benches' — Mbalula

02 June 2024 - 13:07
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
June 02, 2024.ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefs the media at the 2024 Election National Results Operation Centre (ROC) at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
Image: Freddy Mavunda

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party is not afraid to sit on the opposition benches of parliament after the party's results in Wednesday's elections.

Mbalula briefed the media at the national results operation centre in Midrand on Sunday.

He said if they do not enter into a coalition with any party they will be the “biggest opposition party in the history of parliament”.

“We are not politically obliterated, we are blown but not out. We will come back. If you come to us with a demand that Ramaphosa must go, that will not happen,” Mbalula said.

The ANC received 40.20% of the national vote, its lowest since the first general elections in 1994.

According to Mbalula, the ANC's national executive committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss the election results.

Listen here:

MK leader and former president Jacob Zuma arrived at the IEC operations centre in Midrand and caused a media frenzy. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

MORE

Zweli Mkhize warned ANC leaders about Zuma threat

It has emerged that ANC heavyweight Zweli Mkhize tried to convince the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal to mend relations with former president Jacob Zuma after ...
News
15 hours ago

Ramaphosa has worst record of any ANC president

'Six wasted years' under Ramaphosa were worse than Zuma's 'nine wasted years', writes Duma Gqubule.
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

WATCH | Jacob Zuma causes media frenzy at national ROC

MK Party leader and former president Jacob Zuma caused a media frenzy at the IEC's national results operations centre in Midrand on Saturday.
Politics
17 hours ago

EFF MP hopefuls who failed to 'pull their weight' during election campaign face being axed from list

Some EFF members who are on the party's candidate lists for parliament and provincial legislatures but did not pull their weight during its election ...
Politics
3 hours ago

From 53% to 36%: ANC loses confidence of Gauteng voters

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s party, the ANC, seems to be losing its grip on the province’s majority vote, as it had garnered just 36.49% of the ...
Politics
20 hours ago
