Politics

POLL | Do you think leaders at national level will run coalition agreements better than municipal leaders?

04 June 2024 - 11:59 By TimesLIVE
As the election dust settles, it is up to political parties to form a coalition government that will work for the people.
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africans saw how challenging it can be to maintain sustainable coalitions when the ANC lost its outright majority in metros such as Johannesburg and Tshwane.

With the governing party now well below 50% after the national elections, the country's political landscape entered uncharted territory as parties have to enter into negotiations and form a coalition government that will ensure the needs of the people are not compromised. 

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Sunday the party was open to talks with other parties.

Party officials had mandated him to head a team in “talks about talks” with parties willing to enter into negotiations with the ANC.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party has been clear it would not go into any coalition with the ANC led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the DA’s federal executive resolved to start formal discussions about a coalition with other political parties, including the ANC.

Steenhuisen said he was clear when he was re-elected in 2023 that he would make it the party’s priority to prevent an ANC-EFF doomsday coalition taking power.

TimesLIVE

ANC warned to consider more than ‘investor-friendly’ coalitions

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has urged the ANC against seeking a coalition partner based solely on how investor friendly it is after it ...
Politics
23 hours ago

DA calls on veterans Tony Leon, Ryan Coetzee to head coalition talks with ANC

John Steenhuisen says engagements with the ANC would be rooted in seven apex priorities outlined in its manifesto
News
1 day ago

ANC set to propose supply and confidence agreement in talks with DA

The ANC is expected to present its proposal for a coalition arrangement with the DA when the two parties meet on Monday for their first formal ...
Politics
23 hours ago
