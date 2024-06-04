'The ANC can be in a coalition government with whoever': Zakes Mda on possible DA and ANC coalition

As coalition negotiations ensue after the ANC lost its majority in last week's elections, South African author Zakes Mda says an ANC and DA coalition would not be a new thing.
The political landscape has been ablaze with controversy and debate about coalition talks between the ANC and DA. TimesLIVE Premium reported the ANC was to present its proposal for a coalition arrangement when the two parties met for their first engagement after the elections on Monday.
The prospect of these two political rivals joining forces has struck a nerve among some South Africans, sparking heated debate.
Mda, however, said an ANC and DA coalition should not come as surprise.
“Maybe I was living in a different South Africa when Marthinus van Schalkwyk, former leader of the New National Party, was a minister in an ANC cabinet from May 10 2009 to May 25 2014. Guys, the ANC can be in a coalition government with whoever they like without rewriting history,” Mda said.
“Just shy of three decades ago the liberation movement was in bed, not just with the collaborators and benefactors of apartheid, but with the inventors and implementers of apartheid.
“It was in a government on national unity with FW de Klerk’s National Party and later co-opted the New National Party into their ranks, making the leader of that party, Van Schalkwyk, a cabinet minister for a few years. Where does this newfound 'revolutionary' fervour come from? Delusions of grandeur from inside a coffin?” he asked.
On social media, Twitter users have coined the term “apartheid 2.0" to describe what they perceive as a betrayal of the hard-won struggle for freedom and equality if ANC forms a coalition with the DA.
The ANC and the DA, long-standing rivals in South African politics, have found themselves at a crossroads after the elections, where neither secured a majority.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party was open to talks with other parties about co-operation.
“The DA federal executive has unanimously adopted a resolution to initiate exploratory talks with other parties that share a commitment to the South African constitution.
“I assure South Africans the DA will always act in the interest of the people throughout this unprecedented moment,” Steenhuisen said.
Social media user Aria Jula echoed Steenhuisen's sentiments that the prospect of a coalition was a wise decision.
“It's a wise decision, one that is in the best interest of the people. I don't like both parties individually but in a government of national unity they are a perfect fit, more or less, and they will move the country forward, lots of checks and balances, corruption and laziness out the window. So many positives in this coalition,” he said.
Twitter users continue to weigh in on the matter:
