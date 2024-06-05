Politics

'Lies': MK Party defends Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on forged signature accusation

05 June 2024 - 16:26 By Innocentia Nkadimeng
MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela defends Dudu Zuma-Sambudla amid accusations she forged a signature of party founder Jabulani Khumalo.
Image: Emacous photography

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela has defended Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla as the former president of the party, Jabulani Khumalo, accused her of forging his signature in a resignation letter.

Khumalo appeared before the Electoral Court sitting in the Johannesburg high court this week in his bid to be declared the party's president instead of Jacob Zuma. He told the court, through his lawyer, that Zuma-Sambudla allegedly forged his signature in a resignation letter and sent it to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) without his knowledge. 

Khumalo, the founder of the party who was ousted by Zuma in April, said he never resigned to make way for Zuma to take over presidency of the party.

His advocate Mfesane Ka-Siboto accused the IEC of acting “unlawfully” when the commission removed Khumalo as the party leader and replaced him with Zuma “without verifying” the resignation letter.

“They [IEC] should have done more to verify that an email sent by Duduzane Zuma-Sambudla is the intention of Khumalo, especially after Khumalo said that he never resigned as the party leader,” Ka-Siboto argued.

Ndhlela, speaking about the case outside the court after Khumalo's application on Monday, said Khumalo had told the court “lies”.

“He is lying when he says Duduzile forged his signature. His brother said that he saw him when he signed those documents. All we can say is that he has no case,” he said.

The Electoral Court has reserved judgment in the application brought by Khumalo.

Courtesy of Newzroom Afrika

TimesLIVE

