POLL | Is Jacob Zuma selfish for threatening to boycott parliament if his recount demands are not met?

05 June 2024 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE
Jacob Zuma said the party could boycott parliament as a form of protest against the results.
Image: SHIRAAZ MOHAMED

Election rerun and vote recount remarks by former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma have been called harmful and could potentially result in post-election violence.

Zuma threatened legal action against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to challenge the 2024 election results.

Speaking outside the Johannesburg high court on Monday, Zuma said the party would open a case against the IEC because he believed it was “robbed of votes” despite the MKP breaking a record by attaining more than two-million votes when contesting elections for the first time.

Zuma has demanded a rerun of last week's elections, claiming they were not fair, but he has not provided proof.

The former president said the party could reject its 58 parliamentary seats as a form of protest against the results.

“We warned them [IEC], and they did not listen. We might reject going to parliament. We do not want to go there [parliament] incomplete because we have been robbed,” Zuma claimed.

According to parliamentary rules, the National Assembly may proceed with its business irrespective of the number of MPs present. MPs can vote on a bill or decide on any question if one-third, or 134, of the 400 MPs are present.

The constitution stipulates: “At least one-third [ 134] of the members must be present before a vote may be taken on any other question before the assembly; and all questions before the assembly are decided by a majority of the votes cast.”

