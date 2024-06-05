Politics

Ramaphosa consults Mbeki on ANC election results

05 June 2024 - 11:59 By Lizeka Tandwa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
TimesLIVE understands ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa called on former president Thabo Mbeki, pictured, to ask that he be part of a body of elders who will guide the party during coalition talks. File photo.
TimesLIVE understands ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa called on former president Thabo Mbeki, pictured, to ask that he be part of a body of elders who will guide the party during coalition talks. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa met former president Thabo Mbeki to seek guidance on a way forward after a dismal showing at the polls.  

Insiders' privy to the meeting said Ramaphosa met Mbeki on Saturday after it emerged the party would need to enter a coalition.  

Ramaphosa has had a contentious relationship with Mbeki since he assumed office.  

Mbeki has previously criticised Ramaphosa's government in public platforms, while in a leaked national executive committee (NEC) recording in 2022, Ramaphosa was heard saying he had not received support from the former statesmen.  

TimesLIVE understands Ramaphosa called on Mbeki to ask that he be part of a body of elders who will guide the party during coalition talks.

The two statesmen are also said to have discussed former president Jacob Zuma.  

Insiders at Luthuli House said Mbeki had three times requested a meeting with Ramaphosa before the elections.  

They said Mbeki was concerned by Ramaphosa's attitude towards his request for a meeting.  

SA’s fiscal stance to stay balanced under coalition, Treasury says

National Treasury intends to stick to a balanced fiscal stance under a coalition government, its director-general said on Tuesday after the ANC lost ...
Politics
1 day ago

Thabo Mbeki Foundation spokesperson Siyabulela Gebe refused to comment.

A Presidency spokesperson could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.  

After 30 years of governing, the ANC was dealt a humbling blow when it lost two of its key provinces, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, and its majority in the country.  

Ramaphosa and his allies are lobbying the NEC to agree to a coalition with the DA.  

The president and his allies are facing a fierce battle at the NEC meeting on Thursday, with many seemingly not buying into a coalition agreement with the DA. This cohort includes party chair Gwede Mantashe and deputy president Paul Mashatile, insiders said.  

Sunday Times reported this week the ANC had decided the formation of a government of national unity (GNU) should be the first offer to parties willing to go to bed with it.

The GNU option is perceived as an attempt by the ANC to manage the process of forming a government and avoid the backlash that would come with choosing between the DA and the MK Party and EFF.

TimesLIVE understands the ANC presented different models to the DA when the two parties met on Monday, one of which was a “supply and confidence agreement” modelled on Canada’s minority government formation. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ANC in provinces call for coalition that advances national democratic revolution

The NEC is expected to hold a crucial meeting on Thursday that will define whether the ANC goes into a coalition with the DA
Politics
15 hours ago

POLL | Do you think leaders at national level will run coalition agreements better than municipal leaders?

Do national leaders have what it takes to form a stable coalition government?
Politics
1 day ago

Gayton McKenzie’s demand for home affairs in the spotlight as coalition talks start

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has again stirred the pot of political discourse on social media with his recent demand of wanting his ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Cosatu warns of ANC 'flirting' with the DA 'enemy' Politics
  2. ANC in provinces call for coalition that advances national democratic revolution Politics
  3. ANC takes first step in talks in separate meetings with DA and EFF Politics
  4. ANC set to propose supply and confidence agreement in talks with DA Politics

Most read

  1. 'The ANC can be in a coalition government with whoever': Zakes Mda on possible ... Politics
  2. Without Zuma’s 58 MPs parliament will not collapse Politics
  3. ‘We can reject our parliament seats’: Zuma says as MKP wants election results ... Politics
  4. ANC warned to consider more than ‘investor-friendly’ coalitions Politics
  5. Provinces conclude on premier candidates as ANC starts vetting process Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...