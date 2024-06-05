Politics

WATCH | ANC update on NWC meeting and premier candidates

05 June 2024 - 13:08 By TimesLIVE
An update will be provided by the ANC on the outcomes of its national working committee meeting and the selection process for provincial premier candidates.

The party will also make an announcement on the ANC national executive committee meeting to be held this week.

The ANC is likely to appoint female premiers in the three provinces where the party received a sizable chunk of votes in the 2024 provincial elections.

In Limpopo, health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has topped the list of premier candidates, while Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane is likely to make a return as Mpumalanga premier. The North West is fielding Lizzy Mokua and Susan Dantjie.

READ MORE:

Provinces conclude on premier candidates as ANC starts vetting process

The ANC is likely to appoint female premiers in the three provinces where the party received a sizable chunk of votes in the 2024 provincial ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANC in provinces call for coalition that advances national democratic revolution

The NEC is expected to hold a crucial meeting on Thursday that will define whether the ANC goes into a coalition with the DA
Politics
19 hours ago

From 53% to 36%: ANC loses confidence of Gauteng voters

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s party, the ANC, seems to be losing its grip on the province’s majority vote, as it had garnered just 36.49% of the ...
Politics
3 days ago
