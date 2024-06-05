WATCH | ANC update on NWC meeting and premier candidates

An update will be provided by the ANC on the outcomes of its national working committee meeting and the selection process for provincial premier candidates.
The party will also make an announcement on the ANC national executive committee meeting to be held this week.
The ANC is likely to appoint female premiers in the three provinces where the party received a sizable chunk of votes in the 2024 provincial elections.
In Limpopo, health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has topped the list of premier candidates, while Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane is likely to make a return as Mpumalanga premier. The North West is fielding Lizzy Mokua and Susan Dantjie.
ANC update on NWC meeting and premier candidates
