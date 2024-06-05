Politics

WATCH LIVE | EFF challenges MPs' suspension and validity of the National Assembly rules

05 June 2024 - 11:26 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The Western Cape High Court hears a bid by EFF leader Julius Malema and senior EFF MPs to have their suspension from parliament overturned.

Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and Sinawo Tambo, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Vuyani Pambo were suspended without pay for 30 days after they were found guilty of contempt of parliament in a disciplinary process by the powers and privileges committee.

ConCourt to hear EFF's Phala Phala case

The ANC used its majority in parliament to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa, EFF leader Julius Malema says in court papers
1 day ago

EFF MP hopefuls who failed to 'pull their weight' during election campaign face being axed from list

Some EFF members who are on the party's candidate lists for parliament and provincial legislatures but did not pull their weight during its election ...
3 days ago

LISTEN | ‘Those people were never ours — they were Zuma’s’: Malema on the MK Party’s performance

EFF leader says the MK Party was successful because the people who supported former president Jacob Zuma had no other 'home'
3 days ago
