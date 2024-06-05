The Western Cape High Court hears a bid by EFF leader Julius Malema and senior EFF MPs to have their suspension from parliament overturned.
Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and Sinawo Tambo, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Vuyani Pambo were suspended without pay for 30 days after they were found guilty of contempt of parliament in a disciplinary process by the powers and privileges committee.
WATCH LIVE | EFF challenges MPs' suspension and validity of the National Assembly rules
