Politics

Without Zuma’s 58 MPs parliament will not collapse

05 June 2024 - 06:52 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
The absence of Jacob Zuma's MK Party in parliament will not cause chaos. File photo.
The absence of Jacob Zuma's MK Party in parliament will not cause chaos. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Should the MK Party’s (MKP) 58 MPs decide not to show up in parliament, as its leader Jacob Zuma has indicated to be a possibility after their contesting of the 2024 national elections, the National Assembly can continue working without difficulty.

Speaking outside the Johannesburg high court on Monday, Zuma said the party could boycott parliament as a form of protest against the results. The party has 58 seats in parliament.

“We warned them [Electoral Commission of South Africa], and they did not listen. We might reject going to parliament. We do not want to go there [parliament] incomplete because we have been robbed,” Zuma claimed.

The absence of MKP MPs in parliament would not leave the National Assembly in limbo and without a quorum.

According to parliamentary rules, the National Assembly may proceed with its business irrespective of the number of MPs present, but may vote on a bill or decide on any question only if one third, or about 134, of MPs are present.

The Constitution also stipulates that one third of MPs must be present before a vote may be taken on an amendment to a bill. 

“At least one third [about 134] of the members must be present before a vote may be taken on any other question before the assembly; and all questions before the assembly are decided by a majority of the votes cast,” the Constitution reads.

Parliament is expected to soon elect a president after last week’s national elections.

The assembly can elect a president without MKP members. All other political parties combined have 342 MPs. The ANC has 159 seats, the DA 87 and the EFF 39. 

The Constitution allows about 134 MPs to vote on any question before parliament.
The Constitution allows about 134 MPs to vote on any question before parliament.
Image: Screenshot

TimesLIVE

