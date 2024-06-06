Though the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leadership has played its card close to the chest about its views on coalition government formation negotiations, the youth structure has dismissed a viral post suggesting it wanted the party's president Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.
The post alleged the ANCYL wanted deputy president Paul Mashatile to lead an ANC, MK and EFF coalition after the ANC's poor showing at the polls in last week's elections. The party attained only 40.18 % of the vote.
“The ANCYL has noted a circulating fake post featuring the face of its president [Collen Malatji], calling for president Ramaphosa to step down. This is far from the truth. The ANCYL will be part of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting, where it will officially register its views,” the youth league said dismissing the claims.
ANCYL spokesperson Zama Khanyase told TimesLIVE the viral post was perpetuating “fake news” but declined to comment further on the league's position about the coalition talks.
ANC Youth League denies calling for Ramaphosa's resignation
Image: ANCYL Media/Twitter
Though the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leadership has played its card close to the chest about its views on coalition government formation negotiations, the youth structure has dismissed a viral post suggesting it wanted the party's president Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.
The post alleged the ANCYL wanted deputy president Paul Mashatile to lead an ANC, MK and EFF coalition after the ANC's poor showing at the polls in last week's elections. The party attained only 40.18 % of the vote.
“The ANCYL has noted a circulating fake post featuring the face of its president [Collen Malatji], calling for president Ramaphosa to step down. This is far from the truth. The ANCYL will be part of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting, where it will officially register its views,” the youth league said dismissing the claims.
ANCYL spokesperson Zama Khanyase told TimesLIVE the viral post was perpetuating “fake news” but declined to comment further on the league's position about the coalition talks.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula this week said Ramaphosa would not step down after the party lost its majority.
“Ramaphosa is the president of the ANC. If you [parties] come to us with a demand that Ramaphosa must stand down as president, that is not going to happen. No political party will dictate terms like that to the ANC. That is a no-go area,” he said.
Addressing the media on the sidelines of the special ANC NEC meeting on Thursday, Mbalula said: “This process requires transparency and at the same time, to tell you exactly what we, the ANC, seek to do for South Africa post the election. The president of the ANC [Ramaphosa] will outline and explain that position post NEC discussions.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
LISTEN | 'Protest by ANC members outside NEC meeting based on disinformation' — Mbalula
WATCH | ANC members protest outside NEC meeting
Ramaphosa has worst record of any ANC president
ANCYL wants DA leaders arrested for 'burning flag' advert
ANCYL members march to police station against crime in Soshanguve
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos