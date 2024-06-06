Politics

LISTEN | 'Protest by ANC members outside NEC meeting based on disinformation' — Mbalula

06 June 2024 - 14:51 By TImesLIVE
Fikile Mbalula addresses the media at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, where the ANC is holding its special NEC meeting.
Image: X/@MyANC
Image: X/@MyANC

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the protest outside the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, is based on disinformation. 

The ANC is holding a national executive committee meeting at the hotel after the elections outcome. The party dropped to about 40% in last week's polls, losing its outright majority in parliament. 

ANC members protested outside the hotel on Thursday against the prospect of an ANC/DA coalition. Mbalula told media the ANC never said it was going into a coalition with the DA.

“The question of the strategic framework is going to look into the outcome of the elections, and the outcome of the elections does not favour the ANC. In this instance we did outline that we are talking to everyone,” said Mbalula.

“The protest outside is unfortunate and is really misplaced because this is a time for sober minds. Even as we go inside the meeting, we are not going in as though we think alike.”

Listen here:

Concerned ANC members staged a protest outside the Brichwood Hotel in Boksburg where the party is holding its national executive committee meeting. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

TimesLIVE

WATCH | ANC members protest outside NEC meeting

ANC members protested outside the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Thursday.
3 hours ago

‘We have many black parties’: Lindiwe Sisulu not supporting DA-ANC coalition talks

Former minister and ANC veteran Lindiwe Sisulu believes an ANC-DA coalition is not the right fit for her party.
1 day ago

Cosatu warns of ANC 'flirting' with the DA 'enemy'

A DA-ANC tie up will force the workers' federation to reconsider its relationship with the ANC
2 days ago
