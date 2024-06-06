ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the protest outside the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, is based on disinformation.
The ANC is holding a national executive committee meeting at the hotel after the elections outcome. The party dropped to about 40% in last week's polls, losing its outright majority in parliament.
ANC members protested outside the hotel on Thursday against the prospect of an ANC/DA coalition. Mbalula told media the ANC never said it was going into a coalition with the DA.
LISTEN | 'Protest by ANC members outside NEC meeting based on disinformation' — Mbalula
“The question of the strategic framework is going to look into the outcome of the elections, and the outcome of the elections does not favour the ANC. In this instance we did outline that we are talking to everyone,” said Mbalula.
“The protest outside is unfortunate and is really misplaced because this is a time for sober minds. Even as we go inside the meeting, we are not going in as though we think alike.”
Concerned ANC members staged a protest outside the Brichwood Hotel in Boksburg where the party is holding its national executive committee meeting. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za
