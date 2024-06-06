Politics

MKP concerned about murders of members after three gunned down in two weeks

06 June 2024 - 07:06
The MKP has expressed concern about the murders of three party members. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The MK Party (MKP) has expressed concern about the murders of its members after it lost a third member in two weeks.

Mxolisi Zungu was shot while walking with his wife and child in Cato Manor, KwaZulu-Natal, news outlets have reported.

A week ago, two members were shot and killed in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, after a dispute with ANC members. Arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The party's Nhlamulo Ndhlela said: "These heinous acts of violence, which began before the elections and continue, represent a grievous assault on our democratic values and the safety of our community.

"We are devastated to report the cold-blooded murder of another one of our members today [Wednesday] that took place in front of his wife and children, compounding the tragedy and trauma experienced by his family and our party."

Two MK Party members fatally shot in Katlehong

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders of two members of the MK Party a day before South Africans started casting special votes ...
Politics
1 week ago

The party confirmed it engaged with police minister Bheki Cele on the matter and reached consensus to work with police to ensure the safety of its members.

Ndhlela said: "The MKP stands with the families of those who have lost their lives and vows to continue advocating for justice and security for all our members."

TimesLIVE

