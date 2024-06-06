The political profile of international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is among the reasons some South Africans believe she would make a good president.
Musician and activist Simphiwe Dana took to social media to share that she would like to see Pandor become South Africa's first citizen.
Her remarks sparked debate on social media as coalition negotiations started this week, with some political parties calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down after the ANC's dismal showing at the polls last week.
“I would love to have Naledi Pandor as president. She is fierce and displays a deep love for her country and for justice,” Dana said.
Her sentiments resonated with many across social media.
Those who echoed her sentiments believe Pandor, who has served as minister of international relations and co-operation since 2019, has built a reputation of strong leadership over the years. Her tenure has been marked by her endeavour and firmness on significant diplomatic matters, including South Africa's recent genocide case against Israel.
POLL | Would Naledi Pandor make a good president?
Image: Eugene Coetzee
