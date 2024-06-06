Politics

POLL | Would Naledi Pandor make a good president?

06 June 2024 - 11:21 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
While political parties negotiate a new government, international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is a favourite for the position of president among some citizens. File photo.
While political parties negotiate a new government, international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is a favourite for the position of president among some citizens. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The political profile of international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is among the reasons some South Africans believe she would make a good president.

Musician and activist Simphiwe Dana took to social media to share that she would like to see Pandor become South Africa's first citizen.

Her remarks sparked debate on social media as coalition negotiations started this week, with some political parties calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down after the ANC's dismal showing at the polls last week.

“I would love to have Naledi Pandor as president. She is fierce and displays a deep love for her country and for justice,” Dana said.

Her sentiments resonated with many across social media.

Those who echoed her sentiments believe Pandor, who has served as minister of international relations and co-operation since 2019, has built a reputation of strong leadership over the years. Her tenure has been marked by her endeavour and firmness on significant diplomatic matters, including South Africa's recent genocide case against Israel.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘I would love Naledi Pandor as president’: Simphiwe Dana sparks debate

Singer and activist Simphiwe Dana believes international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor would make a good president.
Politics
1 day ago

Can Ramaphosa afford to let Pandor go?

President Cyril Ramaphosa may have to beg foreign minister Naledi Pandor to remain in politics for a few years, despite her announcing her departure ...
Business Times
2 months ago

LISTEN | Naledi Pandor wants ANC to govern alone post elections, panics about a coalition

As the sixth administration of the ANC-led government comes to an end, ANC member Naledi Pandor says voters must re-elect Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No clear path ahead as ANC NEC debates coalition arrangements Politics
  2. Zuma blue ticks ANC in coalition talks Politics
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa consults Thabo Mbeki on ANC election results Politics
  4. Parliament did not follow right process to suspend EFF MPs, high court hears Politics
  5. 'Lies': MK Party defends Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on forged signature accusation Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...