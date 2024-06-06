Politics

'This is not a political agenda': IFP's Thami Ntuli promises to stay the course in Tongaat

06 June 2024 - 20:17 By Innocentia Nkadimeng
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube helps residents affected by the devastating tornado in Tongaat.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube helps residents affected by the devastating tornado in Tongaat.
Image: X

In the wake of a devastating tornado in Tongaat which has seen political parties flocking to the area taking the spotlight, KwaZulu-Natal IFP chairperson Thami Ntuli has promised to stay in the area until residents' lives return to normal.

Parts of the province were hit by a tornado on Monday, resulting in the loss of lives, homes and infrastructure.

Ntuli, who was among the politicians who visited the area, said the party was prepared to stay in Tongaat and support residents until the situation was resolved.

“This is not a political agenda. We came here to help the people of Tongaat to reconstruct their lives. We are going to stay here until the situation is back to normal. We have erected a marquee to help people with shelter. We will also bring blankets and food until everything is back to normal,” he said.

“Here we are not talking politics but we are helping people.”

Other political parties and organisations have also stepped in to assist affected areas.

Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube visited earlier this week, saying the government would beef up resources to help affected residents.

“We are working on providing temporary shelters where people can safely put their belongings,” she said.

“We have 30 teams, but they're not enough to cover the people that are affected. The MEC has organised to bring more teams to assess the damage and provide accommodation and relief to the residents.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Political parties reach out to assist Tongaat tornado victims

Support has continued to pour in for the KwaZulu-Natal storm victims with political parties joining in relief efforts.
Politics
1 day ago

Hundreds of homes flattened as tornado leaves KZN town resembling war zone

‘I never thought that something like this could ever happen in our area. I always felt like this area is safe’
News
2 days ago

Help for 1,200 Tongaat residents hit by tornado

Gift of the Givers teams have been dispatched to Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal, where where a tornado destroyed a number of homes and schools in the area ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Several injured as roofs ripped off and houses collapse as 'tornado' and storm batter parts of KZN

Several residents were injured as a storm swept through Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No clear path ahead as ANC NEC debates coalition arrangements Politics
  2. ANC NEC meets for tense discussions on coalitions Politics
  3. Zuma blue ticks ANC in coalition talks Politics
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa consults Thabo Mbeki on ANC election results Politics
  5. POLL | Would Naledi Pandor make a good president? Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...