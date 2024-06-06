Zizi Kodwa’s resignation as minister of sport, arts and culture after he appeared in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court in Johannesburg on corruption charges has been applauded by many on social media.
Kodwa was granted R30,000 bail, with his co-accused businessman Jehan Mackay. The case emanates from the state capture inquiry, which heard testimony that Kodwa was allegedly paid kickbacks by Mackay.
Kodwa’s resignation was met with celebration on social media platforms with most people saying he made a good call. Others believed justice regarding the evidence that emerged from the state capture inquiry was finally being served.
“Many may not be aware, but these positive changes are the fruits of the state capture commission. The NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] is beginning to demonstrate its independence, acting without fear or favour. Under the leadership of advocate Shamila Batohi, they are making significant strides in cleaning up corruption and restoring public trust,” said social media user James Ndabeni.
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula described Kodwa’s tenure as one “tainted by a notable lack of progress”.
“Throughout his tenure, Kodwa’s leadership at the helm of [sport,] arts and culture has been tainted by a lack of progress and meaningful engagement with the challenges faced by artists and athletes. The exploitation of artists, particularly, has persisted with the government failing to intervene effectively,” Zungula said.
“This failure has not only hindered the growth and development of the arts industry but also perpetuated the marginalisation of those who contribute so much to our cultural identity. Professionals in the film and TV industry have suffered immensely due to this lack of leadership.”
Tweeps celebrate Zizi Kodwa’s resignation
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Sports ministry spokesperson Litha Mpondwana, announcing Kodwa's resignation on Wednesday, said the former minister “strongly denies” allegations against him.
“Kodwa expresses his appreciation to President [Cyril Ramaphosa] and the governing party for the opportunity to serve the nation. He also thanks the staff at the ministry and department of sport, arts and culture for the opportunity to serve with them and all stakeholders in sport, arts and culture, with whom he has worked well as minister,” Mpondwana said.
Here are more reactions on X:
TimesLIVE
