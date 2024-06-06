The EFF court case challenging the suspension of senior MPs from parliament is continuing in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.
The court heard on Wednesday the parliamentary committee that suspended the MPs allegedly did so without guidelines on how to sanction offenders and without allowing the party to present its case.
EFF leader Julius Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu and MPs Marshall Dlamini, Sinawo Thambo, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Vuyani Pambo were found guilty of contempt of parliament by the powers and privileges committee and given a 30-day suspension without pay.
The MPs stormed the stage at the 2023 state of the nation address, demanding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Court case challenging suspension of EFF MPs and validity of National Assembly rules
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
