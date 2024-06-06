Politics

WATCH | Court case challenging suspension of EFF MPs and validity of National Assembly rules

06 June 2024 - 10:41 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The EFF court case challenging the suspension of senior MPs from parliament is continuing in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

The court heard on Wednesday the parliamentary committee that suspended the MPs allegedly did so without guidelines on how to sanction offenders and without allowing the party to present its case.

EFF leader Julius Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu and MPs Marshall Dlamini, Sinawo Thambo, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Vuyani Pambo were found guilty of contempt of parliament by the powers and privileges committee and given a 30-day suspension without pay.

The MPs stormed the stage at the 2023 state of the nation address, demanding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | EFF challenges MPs' suspension and validity of National Assembly rules

The Western Cape High Court hears a bid by EFF leader Julius Malema and senior EFF MPs to have their suspension from parliament overturned.
Politics
1 day ago

Parliament did not follow right process to suspend EFF MPs, high court hears

The parliament committee that suspended EFF MPs from sittings did so without guidelines on how to sanction offenders and without following the ...
Politics
20 hours ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa ‘protected by judges’: Malema launches new attack on judiciary after Sona bruise

Missing out on the state of the nation address did not sit well with EFF leader Julius Malema after the Western Cape High Court set aside the party's ...
Politics
3 months ago

EFF MPs to stay away from Sona after failed court bid to lift suspensions

The EFF has decided to boycott the state of nation address on Thursday.
Politics
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No clear path ahead as ANC NEC debates coalition arrangements Politics
  2. Zuma blue ticks ANC in coalition talks Politics
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa consults Thabo Mbeki on ANC election results Politics
  4. Parliament did not follow right process to suspend EFF MPs, high court hears Politics
  5. 'Lies': MK Party defends Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on forged signature accusation Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...