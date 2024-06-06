Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa announces outcomes of ANC NEC meeting

06 June 2024 - 22:29 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa is announcing the outcomes of the ANC's special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

PODCAST | ANC opts for government of national unity

TimesLIVE

MORE:

ANC Youth League denies calling for Ramaphosa's resignation

Though the ANCYL leadership has played its cards close to the chest about its views on coalition government negotiations, the youth structure has ...
Politics
7 hours ago

LISTEN | 'Protest by ANC members outside NEC meeting based on disinformation' — Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the protest outside the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, is based on disinformation.
Politics
10 hours ago

ANC NEC meets for tense discussions on coalitions

The ANC will have to consider external voices who have raised glaring concerns about possible coalition arrangements it is likely to decide on during ...
Politics
9 hours ago

WATCH | ANC members protest outside NEC meeting

ANC members protested outside the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Thursday.
Video & Podcasts
12 hours ago

No clear path ahead as ANC NEC debates coalition arrangements

The ANC's national working committee (NWC) will present three options for deliberation by its national executive committee (NEC) when it meets on ...
Politics
18 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC NEC meets for tense discussions on coalitions Politics
  2. No clear path ahead as ANC NEC debates coalition arrangements Politics
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa consults Thabo Mbeki on ANC election results Politics
  4. Zuma blue ticks ANC in coalition talks Politics
  5. LISTEN | 'Protest by ANC members outside NEC meeting based on disinformation' — ... Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...