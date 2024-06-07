Politics

ANC officials set to have first official meeting with MK Party on Friday

Will also meet with DA, IFP, EFF and PA negotiators

07 June 2024 - 09:12 By Lizeka Tandwa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma at the official category one state funeral of IFP leader and traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on September 16 2023. Zuma has said his MK Party will not negotiate with an ANC led by Ramaphosa. File image
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma at the official category one state funeral of IFP leader and traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on September 16 2023. Zuma has said his MK Party will not negotiate with an ANC led by Ramaphosa. File image
Image: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

Former president Jacob Zuma's MK Party (MKP) will for the first time after the recent elections meet with the ANC's top officials on Friday.

TimesLIVE understands the meeting was scheduled for Thursday night with the hopes the ANC's top brass would present the outcomes of its national executive committee (NEC) meeting when the two parties met. However, the NEC meeting scheduled to end at 6pm ran over, with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa announcing its decision later that night.

The ANC told the media on Wednesday that Zuma and his party had snubbed it. After this announcement, the MKP is said to have contacted ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's office requesting a meeting.

It's unclear whether Zuma will attend the meeting. An insider said should he not physically join it, there will be a conference call with the ANC leadership as a “show of good faith”.

On Thursday the MKP said a meeting with the ANC was expected to take place soon. It said it would hear the views presented with an open mind, while firmly prioritising the inspirations and aspirations of black South Africans.

Ramaphosa announces GNU as the ANC's preferred model to govern

The purpose of the GNU would be the tackling of pressing issues that South Africans want addressed, the president says
Politics
9 hours ago

“We commit and reaffirm to engage only on the future of South Africa which prioritises the interests of the people, specially the black majority who are poor, unemployed, homeless and landless, against the interests of white monopoly capital and markets. Any coalition has to focus on eradicating the systems that preserve and support the prolonged political subjugation and economic enslavement of our people,” the party said.

The ANC officials, joined by its negotiating team, have pre-arranged marathon meetings on Friday with parties including the DA, IFP, EFF and PA negotiators after the NEC's decision to opt for a government of national unity (GNU).

According to ANC insiders, the meeting with the MKP is a “box ticking” exercise as the party does not expect Zuma to join the GNU after saying his party would not negotiate with an ANC led by Ramaphosa.

In this week's interview with EWN, Zuma said he was disappointed with Ramaphosa, adding he had no respect for his successor.

The relationship between the two soured in the lead up to the 2017 Nasrec conference. Zuma later blamed Ramaphosa for his incarceration.

In 2021, the Constitutional Court found Zuma in contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months' imprisonment after he refused to appear for cross examination at the state capture inquiry.

Unlikely Ramaphosa will leave him out of his cabinet: Mashatile exits ANC NEC meeting unscathed

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile appears to have come out of the special national executive committee meeting on Thursday unscathed, after ...
Politics
3 hours ago

On Thursday night Ramaphosa announced the ANC would invite parties to join a GNU, adding it would not preclude any party that differed ideologically and politically.

To appease its allies, Ramaphosa said the ANC would ensure the continuation of a progressive agenda and social and economic transformation.

“We further said any such agreement of working with others must be based on a common minimum programme that focuses on measurable targets for economic growth and inclusion on service delivery and development. All parties must commit to shared values, nation building and social cohesion,” he said.

The ANC will have to convince an unflinching DA to join a GNU which might include the PA and EFF. The DA raised the EFF as one of its red lines in negotiations with the ANC during its first meeting on Monday, TimesLIVE understands.

Reacting to Ramaphosa's announcement, EFF leader Julius Malema took to social media to label the ANC as “arrogant”. Malema has in the past harboured ambitions of being deputy president.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

JONATHAN JANSEN | Buckle up — we’re about to begin our descent

If an ANC/EFF/MK combo doesn’t work for everyone, nor the DA/ANC option, what’s the alternative?
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Beaten ANC pushes for government of national unity

The ANC will go shopping for partners to help it form a government by selling the idea of government of national unity to those headed for ...
News
5 days ago

Parties may have to rethink pre-election coalition standpoints

Both the ANC and opposition parties may have to consider unlikely coalitions at national and provincial levels, or partnerships they did not consider ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ramaphosa announces outcomes of ANC NEC meeting Politics
  2. Unlikely Ramaphosa will leave him out of his cabinet: Mashatile exits ANC NEC ... Politics
  3. Jabulani Khumalo is MK Party’s No 1 MP on parliament list handed to Zondo Politics
  4. LISTEN | 'Protest by ANC members outside NEC meeting based on disinformation' — ... Politics
  5. ANC NEC meets for tense discussions on coalitions Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...