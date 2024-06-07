Politics

Ex PP Busisiwe Mkhwebane's husband makes MP debut with a rival party

07 June 2024 - 11:23 By Innocentia Nkadimeng
Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been selected as an EFF MP while her husband will represent the MK Party.
Image: Esa Alexander

Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's husband David Skosana has been named as an MK Party MP.

The secretary of parliament received the list of 400 designated MPs from 18 parties to be represented at the National Assembly on Thursday.

Mkhwebane, who has been an EFF MP since October last year, is set to return to parliament for the EFF. Her husband will make his debut as an MP.

While Skosana's own political aspirations have been unknown until now, it is confirmed he joined former president Jacob Zuma's newly formed MK Party.

TimesLIVE

