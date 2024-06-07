Mbete tells us how the government models work and provides analysis on how they could apply in South Africa.
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Governing model options on ANC’s table, and the pros and cons
We define and scrutinise a government of national unity, a grand coalition, confidence and supply and a minority government, with ANC NEC insights
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Political analyst Dr Sithembile Mbete and Sunday Times' Lizeka Tandwa define and scrutinise the governing model options the ANC had, including a government of national unity (GNU), with insights from the party's national executive committee (NEC).
The ANC had options for a GNU, a grand coalition, confidence and supply and a minority government. They also look at the parties' conflicting ideologies and policies, the options for coalition partners and what it would mean for the nation.
Listen to the insightful conversation:
