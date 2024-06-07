Ramaphosa calls Nelson Mandela Bay flooding a ‘true disaster’
07 June 2024 - 19:55
Disaster and devastation — that was how President Cyril Ramaphosa described the recent severe storms which caused widespread flooding in Nelson Mandela Bay...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.