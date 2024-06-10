Politics

Kenny Kunene wants home affairs to get rid of 'corrupt officials'

10 June 2024 - 17:28 By Innocentia Nkadimeng
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Patriotic Alliance deputy leader Kenny Kunene want control of the home affairs department.
Patriotic Alliance deputy leader Kenny Kunene want control of the home affairs department.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy leader Kenny Kunene says his “strong interest”' in wanting to control the home affairs department pending talks about a government of national unity (GNU) is driven by passion to get rid of “corrupt officials”.

Several parties have announced their demands amid GNU talks and Gayton McKenzie's PA has aimed for control of home affairs.

“We want to get rid of corrupt home affairs officials who give illegal immigrants IDs [without following proper procedures]. We want to use the department to ensure our borders are secure,” Kunene said.

WATCH | SIU goes after refugee centres in corruption probe

Asylum seekers say they face months of delays in receiving permits from Pretoria’s Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre because of bribery.
News
3 weeks ago

“Our young people don't have jobs because companies are employing illegal immigrants. We want to implement our turnaround strategy of the mass deportation of illegal immigrants. Abahambe abahambe [let them go, let them go].”

The PA garnered 2.05% of votes in the May 29 election, giving it eight seats in parliament.

Kunene said he could not trust any other party to facilitate mass deportation of illegal immigrants. He accused the ANC and other parties of “creating the problem”.

Courtesy of Newzroom Afrika.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ANC wants to lock GNU partners into a five-year deal

A national dialogue will enhance the pressing task of rebuilding social cohesion in a fractured society after a particularly toxic and divisive ...
Politics
8 hours ago

GNU must be about stability and welfare of the country and its people

Now that the ANC has communicated its desire to form a government of national unity, the latest refrain has been that the markets cannot dictate what ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Gayton McKenzie’s demand for home affairs in the spotlight as coalition talks start

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has again stirred the pot of political discourse on social media with his recent demand of wanting his ...
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. GNU: opposition parties warn of a 'return of white rule' and weakened opposition Politics
  2. POLL | Do you believe Mashatile’s claims he never financially benefited from ... Politics
  3. Unlikely Ramaphosa will leave him out of his cabinet: Mashatile exits ANC NEC ... Politics
  4. State capture enablers Tom Moyane, Nathi Nhleko lead MK Party coalitions ... Politics
  5. Incoming administration must sustain economic reforms, says Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...