“Our young people don't have jobs because companies are employing illegal immigrants. We want to implement our turnaround strategy of the mass deportation of illegal immigrants. Abahambe abahambe [let them go, let them go].”
The PA garnered 2.05% of votes in the May 29 election, giving it eight seats in parliament.
Kunene said he could not trust any other party to facilitate mass deportation of illegal immigrants. He accused the ANC and other parties of “creating the problem”.
Kenny Kunene wants home affairs to get rid of 'corrupt officials'
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy leader Kenny Kunene says his “strong interest”' in wanting to control the home affairs department pending talks about a government of national unity (GNU) is driven by passion to get rid of “corrupt officials”.
Several parties have announced their demands amid GNU talks and Gayton McKenzie's PA has aimed for control of home affairs.
“We want to get rid of corrupt home affairs officials who give illegal immigrants IDs [without following proper procedures]. We want to use the department to ensure our borders are secure,” Kunene said.
WATCH | SIU goes after refugee centres in corruption probe
“Our young people don't have jobs because companies are employing illegal immigrants. We want to implement our turnaround strategy of the mass deportation of illegal immigrants. Abahambe abahambe [let them go, let them go].”
The PA garnered 2.05% of votes in the May 29 election, giving it eight seats in parliament.
Kunene said he could not trust any other party to facilitate mass deportation of illegal immigrants. He accused the ANC and other parties of “creating the problem”.
Courtesy of Newzroom Afrika.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
ANC wants to lock GNU partners into a five-year deal
GNU must be about stability and welfare of the country and its people
Gayton McKenzie’s demand for home affairs in the spotlight as coalition talks start
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos