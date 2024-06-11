Politics

WATCH | 'EFF is being disingenuous': Thuli Madonsela on GNU talks

11 June 2024 - 15:39 By Innocentia Nkadimeng
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says the EFF has worked with the DA before and is being disingenuous in refusing a GNU that includes the DA. File photo.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says the EFF has worked with the DA before and is being disingenuous in refusing a GNU that includes the DA. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says the EFF is being “disingenuous” on their stance against government of national unity (GNU) by rejecting the formation because it does not want to work with the DA.

EFF rejected the GNU formation, with the party's deputy president Floyd Shivambu saying they did not want to be a part of it because the DA would be included. The DA during the election campaign declared EFF “enemy No 1”.

“We are not going to form any part of government with the DA. We are not going to sit alongside the DA and FF Plus in government as the EFF. We are not desperate for positions in government and we are not going to compromise on that,” Shivambu said.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika this week, Madonsela was not convinced by the DA-EFF tussle, saying the two parties previously worked together in municipal councils. The EFF and DA previously had an informal partnership in the City of Tshwane council.

“The EFF is just being disingenuous. It has been working with the DA in various coalitions,” she said.

Court rules in favour of parliament over removal of EFF MPs from 2015, 2017 Sonas

Parliament's removal of errant EFF members as a 'last resort' after they disrupted two state of the nation addresses was justified, the Western Cape ...
Politics
16 hours ago

She said though the DA and EFF have differences, both opposition parties share similarities of wanting a change in governance. 

“It's just a question of differences on what part of the constitution wants to be changed by the DA and what part wants to be changed by the EFF,” Madonsela said.

Madonsela commended the EFF for setting their demands straight regarding changing the constitution should the ANC want to work with them.

Aside from DA, EFF and MK Party, other smaller parties should be given a chance to participate in the GNU, she said.

“Modern democracy is participatory and so is representative democracy. It makes sense to give more voice or more power to those with higher representation numbers. If the ANC has not contacted the smaller parties, nothing stops them from contacting the ANC and saying 'we want to talk'.”

The ANC received the most votes in the recent elections, 40.18% of the total. Madonsela urged political parties to put the interests of South Africans forward as expressed in the votes.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ANC wants to lock GNU partners into a five-year deal

A national dialogue will enhance the pressing task of rebuilding social cohesion in a fractured society after a particularly toxic and divisive ...
Politics
1 day ago

Here's what people are saying about a government of national unity

Many opinions are being shared about the ANC's plan to form a government of national unity.
News
4 days ago

ANC in provinces call for coalition that advances national democratic revolution

The NEC is expected to hold a crucial meeting on Thursday that will define whether the ANC goes into a coalition with the DA
Politics
1 week ago

ANC warned to consider more than ‘investor-friendly’ coalitions

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has urged the ANC against seeking a coalition partner based solely on how investor friendly it is after it ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. President to be elected on Friday, chief justice Zondo confirms Politics
  2. WATCH | 'EFF is being disingenuous': Thuli Madonsela on GNU talks Politics
  3. WATCH | MPs boycotting parliament first sitting will be 'in breach of their ... Politics
  4. Unlikely Ramaphosa will leave him out of his cabinet: Mashatile exits ANC NEC ... Politics
  5. POLL | Is it a good idea that the DA is suggesting the next finance minister be ... Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...