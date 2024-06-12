Politics

EFF Gauteng chair Nkululeko Dunga removed as Ekurhuleni finance MMC

12 June 2024 - 22:30 By TimesLIVE
Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza says the change in the mayoral committee, which saw the removal of finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga (pictured), was in light of “unforeseen misalignments”.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has removed Gauteng EFF chairperson Nkululeko Dunga as member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance. 

In a statement on Wednesday, Xhakaza said the change in the composition of the mayoral committee was in light of “unforeseen misalignments”. 

“This decision is aimed at ensuring that we can effectively fast-track the completion and approval of the annual budget, a critical task for the continued development and growth of our city,” Xhakaza said. 

In the interim, Xhakaza had assigned MMC for city planning and economic development Nomadlozi Nkosi to oversee the finance portfolio. 

Xhakaza said he would announce Dunga’s replacement in due course. 

