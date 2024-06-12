Armed with its 40% from the elections, the ANC met most of the political parties to sell its idea of a government of national unity.
It appears the IFP and the DA have accepted the ANC’s offer to form part of its government. However, the DA will have its federal executive meeting on Thursday that will confirm if indeed it will form part of the GNU.
Hlabisa, in his announcement, assured South Africans and party members it would not be swallowed by the ANC or DA in the GNU.
This, he said, was because the IFP was part of a similar set-up in 1994.
“The IFP served in the government of national unity from 1994 to 1999 and shared governance with the ANC from 1999 to 2004,” he said.
“I can therefore assure you the people of the media and the people of South Africa that the IFP will not lose its identity by entering the government of national unity.”
IFP joins ANC in its government of national unity
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The IFP will join the ANC and the DA in a government of national unity. This was announced by IFP president Velenkosi Hlabisa on Wednesday after the party's national council meeting.
The announcement by the IFP comes as political parties have engaged in dozens of meetings to determine the future of the country after the 2024 national and provincial elections that did not produce an outright winner.
“The IFP will join a government of national unity that includes the ANC and the DA. In reality, the only options are to become part of the government or part of the opposition,” said Hlabisa.
This means the IFP has rejected overtures from the MK Party which had communicated that it would like to form a coalition with it especially in KwaZulu-Natal which did not produce an overall winner. The MK Party enjoys 44% support in the province.
The ANC at its special national executive committee meeting last week opted to form a government of national unity (GNU) instead of going into a direct coalition with a specific political party.
Armed with its 40% from the elections, the ANC met most of the political parties to sell its idea of a government of national unity.
It appears the IFP and the DA have accepted the ANC’s offer to form part of its government. However, the DA will have its federal executive meeting on Thursday that will confirm if indeed it will form part of the GNU.
Hlabisa, in his announcement, assured South Africans and party members it would not be swallowed by the ANC or DA in the GNU.
This, he said, was because the IFP was part of a similar set-up in 1994.
“The IFP served in the government of national unity from 1994 to 1999 and shared governance with the ANC from 1999 to 2004,” he said.
“I can therefore assure you the people of the media and the people of South Africa that the IFP will not lose its identity by entering the government of national unity.”
WATCH | ANCYL's Collen Malatji slams 'push for black-only bloc' amid GNU talks
Hlabisa said the election results were a mandate from the electorate for parties to work together in government.
“We will participate in the government of national unity for the sake of our country and for the sake of our people who want life to continue with a stable government that will address their challenges,” he said.
“This is the sole reason why the IFP supports the idea of the formation of the government of national unity and why we will join the GNU.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
MK negotiations for a KZN coalition at an advanced stage
'Kingmaker' NFP's negotiators meeting with MK Party, says party's president Ivan Barnes
Jabulani Khumalo fails in bid to be reinstated as MK Party leader
'Talks continue, FedEx will decide', says DA on coalition proceedings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos