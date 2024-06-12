Politics

IFP joins ANC in its government of national unity

12 June 2024 - 18:33
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Inkatha Freedom Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa. File photo.
Inkatha Freedom Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The IFP will join the ANC and the DA in a government of national unity. This was announced by IFP president Velenkosi Hlabisa on Wednesday after the party's national council meeting.

The announcement by the IFP comes as political parties have engaged in dozens of meetings to determine the future of the country after the 2024 national and provincial elections that did not produce an outright winner.

“The IFP will join a government of national unity that includes the ANC and the DA. In reality, the only options are to become part of the government or part of the opposition,” said Hlabisa.

This means the IFP has rejected overtures from the MK Party which had communicated that it would like to form a coalition with it especially in KwaZulu-Natal which did not produce an overall winner. The MK Party enjoys 44% support in the province.

The ANC at its special national executive committee meeting last week opted to form a government of national unity (GNU) instead of going into a direct coalition with a specific political party.

Armed with its 40% from the elections, the ANC met most of the political parties to sell its idea of a government of national unity.

It appears the IFP and the DA have accepted the ANC’s offer to form part of its government. However, the DA will have its federal executive meeting on Thursday that will confirm if indeed it will form part of the GNU.

Hlabisa, in his announcement, assured South Africans and party members it would not be swallowed by the ANC or DA in the GNU.

This, he said, was because the IFP was part of a similar set-up in 1994.

“The IFP served in the government of national unity from 1994 to 1999 and shared governance with the ANC from 1999 to 2004,” he said.

“I can therefore assure you the people of the media and the people of South Africa that the IFP will not lose its identity by entering the government of national unity.”

WATCH | ANCYL's Collen Malatji slams 'push for black-only bloc' amid GNU talks

ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji says some party members contesting the ANC's talks with the DA are seemingly advocating for a “black-only ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Hlabisa said the election results were a mandate from the electorate for parties to work together in government.

“We will participate in the government of national unity for the sake of our country and for the sake of our people who want life to continue with a stable government that will address their challenges,” he said.

“This is the sole reason why the IFP supports the idea of the formation of the government of national unity and why we will join the GNU.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

MK negotiations for a KZN coalition at an advanced stage

TimesLIVE Premium understands that the Jacob Zuma-led party is expected to have back-to-back meetings with its two potential coalition partners this ...
Politics
2 days ago

'Kingmaker' NFP's negotiators meeting with MK Party, says party's president Ivan Barnes

NFP president Ivan Barnes met with former president Jacob Zuma on Wednesday afternoon. He said the two leaders resolved for two individual party ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Jabulani Khumalo fails in bid to be reinstated as MK Party leader

The Electoral Court has dismissed an application by Jabulani Khumalo against the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s decision to remove him and ...
Politics
10 hours ago

'Talks continue, FedEx will decide', says DA on coalition proceedings

The DA federal council has announced its endorsement of federal leader John Steenhuisen and the party's negotiating team to continue with talks to ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ANC KZN partly to blame for electoral loss — provincial Sanco advocates for ... Politics
  2. GNU: opposition parties warn of a 'return of white rule' and weakened opposition Politics
  3. ANC wants to lock GNU partners into a five-year deal Politics

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'EFF is being disingenuous': Thuli Madonsela on GNU talks Politics
  2. Gayton McKenzie celebrates PA's young MPs, aged 20 and 22 Politics
  3. IFP joins ANC in its government of national unity Politics
  4. Jabulani Khumalo fails in bid to be reinstated as MK Party leader Politics
  5. POLL | Do you think Cyril Ramaphosa will be re-elected president on Friday? Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...