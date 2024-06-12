Politics

Jabulani Khumalo fails in bid to be reinstated as MK Party leader

12 June 2024 - 13:02 By TimesLIVE
MK Party founder Jabulani Khumalo has lost his challenge of the IEC's decision to register former president Jacob Zuma as the leader of the party.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images

The Electoral Court has dismissed an application by Jabulani Khumalo against the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) decision to remove him and record former president Jacob Zuma as president of the MK Party (MKP).

Khumalo, who was expelled from the party, asked the court in an application on May 18 to declare the commission’s decision invalid and unlawful and set it aside. He wanted the court to order the IEC to record him as president of the party.

This was rejected by the court on Wednesday, with judge Lebogang Modiba saying his case was “riddled with contradictions” and ordering him to pay the costs of Zuma and the MKP.

“The application is frivolous and completely devoid of merit. The respondents have demonstrated Khumalo perjured himself in his affidavits. The application also constitutes an abuse of this court’s process and a waste of its judicial economy and the opposing respondents’ resources. They have incurred legal costs opposing an application that should not have seen the light of day,” she said.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

