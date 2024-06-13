Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has his eye on the police ministry if his party does not secure the home affairs department during government of national unity (GNU) talks.
On Wednesday McKenzie said the PA would join the ANC and other political parties in the formation of a GNU.
“The only thing that can make us turn is if we don't get what we want,” he said.
At the start of GNU talks, McKenzie said he wanted PA deputy president Kenny Kunene to control home affairs but his interest has also moved to police minister Bheki Cele's department.
As a former gangster and gang boss, he believes his experiences with lawlessness put him in a unique position to tackle rising crime levels.
“None of them [other politicians] are equipped to deal with the mafias, with the murder rates we are seeing. South Africa needs me. I will deal with the cold mafias, people who are causing load-shedding, all the gangsters,” McKenzie said.
He said the demand for the home affairs department comes from a need to overhaul the immigration system.
Kunene has previously said: “We want to get rid of corrupt home affairs officials who give illegal immigrants IDs [without following proper procedures]. We want to use the department to ensure our borders are secure.”
On Friday 400 MPs will be sworn in at the Cape Town International Convention Centre and the president will be elected.
TimesLIVE
Gayton McKenzie eyes police ministry if PA does not win home affairs
Image: Gayton McKenzie Facebook/Supplied
