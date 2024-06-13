Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba in the spotlight as potential premier

As Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha will not be returning to his position, much attention has been on the province's health MEC Phophi Ramathuba as his possible successor.
If chosen, Ramathuba would be the first woman to lead the province. Last week, TimesLIVE reported Ramathuba topped the list of premier candidates to replace Mathabatha.
Enthusiasm for Ramathuba's potential premiership has been palpable on social media, with many taking to X to express their support and even prematurely congratulate her on the role.
“In Limpopo province we want the MEC to be our next premier. She is a hard worker, honest and faithful in everything she does,” resident Sangoma Takani said.
While some people wanted her to lead the province, applauding her stance on illegal migrants, others were sceptical.
“There is more to this country than illegal immigrants, more important [issues] such as housing, primary healthcare, affordability, crime and taxi violence,” Mzamo Mncube said.
The appointment of the next premier takes place after the ANC won 74.23% of the vote in the province in last month's elections, reflecting a strong political base for the party which lost its majority nationally.
Ramathuba has been the health MEC and an MPL since May 2015, but her journey has not been without controversy. Her leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic as a qualified medical doctor was seen as exemplary by some. She provided oversight and co-ordinated the province's response and conducted public awareness campaigns.
In August 2022, she made remarks to a Zimbabwean patient in a Bela-Bela hospital that went viral.
In the video, she accused foreigners of abusing state resources allocated to South African nationals, saying: “You are killing my health system. When you guys are sick, you just cross the Limpopo river; there’s an MEC there who is running a charity department.”
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane criticised Ramathuba for her remarks.
Here are some of the sentiments shared on social media about Ramathuba's potential rise to the premier seat:
