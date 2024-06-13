LIVE BLOG | Julius Malema to brief media ahead of parliament's first sitting

June 13 2024 - 13:11
Rise Mzansi endorses GNU
Rise Mzansi says it is not opposed to the proposed government of national unity. They however believe that a party that leads the executive should not lead the legislature.
The party has two seats in the national assembly, and if it was to get its wishes, it would mean the ANC, which has proposed the GNU to all parties, will have to give up its speaker position to one of the opposition parties.
Spokesperson Mabine Seabe on Thursday said that the negotiations were still continuing but the party has agreed that it will contest for the position of president of the country at the national assembly’s first sitting on Friday.
“Our position is that the party that leads the Executive should not lead the Legislature,” said Seabi.
“We are still awaiting and proposing names of candidates as we continue talking. RISE Mzansi will not put forward a Presidential Candidate.”
The party says it has met several political parties including the ANC, DA, IFP, ActionSA, Bosa, as part of its coalition negotiations.
“From the side of RISE Mzansi, we have engaged with the premise of playing a role in ensuring constitutional, democratic and social stability, by lending whatever support we can to facilitating a first sitting of the National Assembly that results in the election of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and President; and in the instance of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) the election of a Speaker, Deputy Speaker and premier,” he said.
According Seabe, nothing has been signed yet as the “talks about talks” were still at what he said was a developmental stage.
“But there has been agreement on a broad set of principles, which cover among other things upholding the Constitution and the rule of law, protecting the constitutionally-guaranteed independence of key institutions so they may serve the South African people without fear or favour and ensuring that critical public services are not interrupted or undermined,” he said.
-Kgothatso Madisa
LIVE BLOG | Julius Malema to brief media ahead of parliament's first sitting
TimesLIVE provides you with blow-by-blow updates on the ground as political parties deliberate on coalitions and forming a GNU
Image: Michele Spatari/AFP
June 13 2024 - 17:44
Parliament has budgeted R58m for the establishment of its seventh administration
Parliament has budgeted R58m for the establishment of its seventh administration. The money will cover preparation of parliamentary precincts and the facilitation of the first sittings on Friday and Saturday, provision of tools of trade for MPs, inductions, as well as the broadcasting infrastructure for all sittings, including the upcoming state of the nation address by the new president.
June 13 2024 - 16:00
Khumalo's high court bid for parliamentary seat struck off the roll
MK Party founding leader Jabulani Khumalo has been dealt another blow by the courts.
The Western Cape High Court has struck from the roll his application to be retained on his party’s list of MPs.
June 13 2024 - 14:52
June 13 2024 - 14:49
PA’s Gayton McKenzie greeting home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi
June 13 2024 - 14:44
Ramaphosa to meet Steenhuisen for final talks
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to meet DA leader John Steenhuisen on Thursday afternoon, highly placed sources told TimesLIVE Premium.
ANC structures are preparing to hold meetings on Thursday night to conclude its agreement with potential partners in the DA and IFP.
June 13 2024 - 14:43
June 13 2024 - 14:26
‘Don’t fight to be MPs,’ MK Party’s Bonginkosi Khanyile urges members
Former MK Party (MKP) youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile has urged party members not to fight to be on the party’s parliament and provincial legislature lists.
The party is set to make changes to its parliament list after expelling several members who were initially nominated to be MPs. Party founder Jabulani Khumalo, who took over former president Jacob Zuma’s first spot on the list, recently lost a court battle against his expulsion when he fought to remain on the party's parliament list.
June 13 2024 - 14:02
Carl Niehaus to attend first sitting of the National Assembly
June 13 2024 - 13:50
EFF to brief media ahead of parliament's first sitting
The EFF is expected to host a briefing in Cape Town this evening ahead of the first sitting of parliament on Friday.
It is expected that red beret’s leader Julius Malema will announce his party’s standing as the country gears towards the formation of government.
Earlier on social media, Malema rallied ‘progressive forces to hold onto each other with such strength that it unsettled the racists and collaborators.’
“Our readiness to face any consequences will carry us to victory and history will absolve us. We must destroy the very idea of fear from our minds by consistently telling the truth because ultimately, the truth will conquer evil. Fear not fellow fighters because we will never sell out the EFF founding manifesto for political expediency. We shall overcome, victory is certain”
This comes as EFF stands the chance of becoming collateral damage as negotiations between the ANC and its potential government of national unity (GNU) partners intensifies, with the clock ticking towards the first sitting in parliament on Friday.
TimesLIVE Premium understands the ANC in Gauteng has resolved to terminate its relationship with the EFF in metros.
It is anticipated that Malema will address the implications of the formation of a GNU on his party’s standing in metros, among other issues.
-Sisanda Mbolekwa
June 13 2024 - 13:08
Gayton McKenzie eyes police ministry if PA does not win home affairs
Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has his eye on the police ministry if his party does not secure the home affairs department during government of national unity (GNU) talks.
On Wednesday McKenzie said the PA would join the ANC and other political parties in the formation of a GNU.
June 13 2024 - 13:05
ANC resolves to terminate EFF relationship in Gauteng metros
The EFF stands the chance of becoming collateral damage as negotiations between the ANC and its potential government of national unity (GNU) partners intensifies, with the clock ticking towards the first sitting in parliament on Friday.
TimesLIVE Premium understands the ANC in Gauteng has resolved to terminate its relationship with the EFF in metros.
June 13 2024 - 13:01
Patriotic Alliance to be part of ANC-led GNU
The Patriotic Alliance says it will become part of the ANC-led government of national unity.
The party says it will vote for the installation of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the first sitting of the national assembly on Friday.
Its leader Gayton McKenzie says in its discussions, the PA has asked for one of the three ministries - home affairs, police and sports - which they say will be decided by Ramaphosa when he eventually constitutes his cabinet.
"Decision will ultimately rest with President Cyril Ramaphosa, we will be voting for him to be the President of the Republic of South Africa tomorrow in parliament," the PA said.
The party says its leader, Mckenzie is convinced that they would be able to fix the rampant crime,, gangsterism, mafias and drug scourge in the country if they are given the police ministry.
-Kgothatso Madisa
June 13 2024 - 12:59
IFP restructures executive governance in Zululand district municipality
The IFP is making changes to the executive governance of its stronghold - the Zululand district municipality.
The party's longtime mayor of the district, Thulasizwe Buthelezi has resigned and is being redeployed to the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.
IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa told TimesLIVE the changes are part of the party's pre-election decisions and are in no way connected to the coalition talks taking place in the province.
"The mayor of Zululand was placed on the list (province to province) way before elections.
The IFP is not engaging in discussions on local government elections at this stage, primarily because we are dealing with national and provincial election outcomes and formation of governments at that level thereof," said Hlengwa.
-Zimasa Matiwane
June 13 2024 - 12:57
New MPs queue to register as members of the seventh parliament
Young, old and new, MPs queued patiently at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Thursday, waiting to register as members of the seventh parliament.
Among the early arrivals were outgoing ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and chair of chairs Cedric Frolick, DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi, FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald and EFF’s Makoti Khawula.
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe arrived around noon, sharing jokes and shaking hands with his waiting colleagues from different parties.The ANC’s Fasiha Hassan, 30, a new MP, said she was excited about getting a seat in parliament.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet; may be the moment the chief justice swears us in, perhaps that is the moment it will feel real.
“Im excited but I think we all are a little bit nervous, it’s a new kind of parliament, a new kind of politics, coalition, and otherwise.
“I also view it as an opportunity to learn, an opportunity for us as young people to develop the kind of skills politically that we will need for the rest of our lives. I’m excited about that.”
-Andisiwe Makinana
June 13 2024 - 12:47
WATCH | 'GNU talks are like sitting in a car but not knowing where it's going': Mmusi Maimane
“Government of national unity (GNU) talks are like sitting in a car but not knowing where it's going.”
This is how Build One SA (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane described the first week of GNU talks.
With only one day to go before the first sitting of the seventh administration of parliament, Maimane proposed that parties come together to discuss a concrete plan for forming the GNU before parliament convenes.
Courtesy of Newzroom Afrika
June 13 2024 - 12:18
Alan Winde re-elected as Western Cape premier
Alan Winde was re-elected premier at a sitting of the Western Cape legislature on Thursday.
He was due to be officially sworn in along with a new cabinet after 1pm after beating ANC nominated candidate Muhammad Khalid Sayed.
“In my first term of office, we achieved so much in our efforts to address the wicked problems facing this province, but I know many of those remain. As I criss-crossed this province I saw how many of our residents are struggling and the responsibility we as government have to step in and provide that critical social safety net for each of them. I owe it to you, our residents, to work even harder as I lead this government once more,” said Winde.
June 13 2024 - 10:40
MK Party chops its secretary general Sihle Ngubane
MK Party has announced a change of leadership, chopping its secretary general Sihle Ngubane. According to the party, Ngubane expressed his desire to former president and MK party leader Jacob Zuma and the party's leadership to transition to his forthcoming role in parliament.
– Sisanda Mbolekwa
June 13 2024 - 10:30
TimesLIVE
