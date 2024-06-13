Politics

Ramaphosa to meet Steenhuisen for final talks

The two party leaders are said to be meeting in Cape Town before the ANC national executive committee meeting on Thursday night

13 June 2024 - 14:39 By Lizeka Tandwa and ANDISIWE MAKINANA
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to meet DA leader John Steenhuisen on Thursday afternoon, highly placed sources told TimesLIVE Premium.
Image: Werner Hills

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to meet DA leader John Steenhuisen on Thursday afternoon, highly placed sources told TimesLIVE Premium. 

ANC structures are preparing to hold meetings on Thursday night to conclude its agreement with potential partners in the DA and IFP. 

The ANC's top seven is understood to have met on Wednesday night after back-to-back meetings with political parties. 

The ANC's negotiating team has met almost all political parties in its effort to construct a government of national unity. 

One insider said the meeting between the two party leaders has been necessitated by an impasse in negotiations.

