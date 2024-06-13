“Government of national unity (GNU) talks are like sitting in a car but not knowing where it's going.”
This is how Build One SA (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane described the first week of GNU talks.
With only one day to go before the first sitting of the seventh administration of parliament, Maimane proposed that parties come together to discuss a concrete plan for forming the GNU before parliament convenes.
Maimane on Wednesday said there was a need for a concrete plan to be discussed before any GNU can be formed.
“We reiterate our call for a meeting of all leaders of political parties to discuss what is the plan for the seventh administration. You cannot put a GNU [into place] without putting an agenda on the table,” he said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
Failure to do so would be “a great failure for the people of South Africa — and we will end up in a disaster as South Africa”, he said.
WATCH | 'GNU talks are like sitting in a car but not knowing where it's going': Mmusi Maimane
Image: Werner Hills
“Government of national unity (GNU) talks are like sitting in a car but not knowing where it's going.”
This is how Build One SA (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane described the first week of GNU talks.
With only one day to go before the first sitting of the seventh administration of parliament, Maimane proposed that parties come together to discuss a concrete plan for forming the GNU before parliament convenes.
Maimane on Wednesday said there was a need for a concrete plan to be discussed before any GNU can be formed.
“We reiterate our call for a meeting of all leaders of political parties to discuss what is the plan for the seventh administration. You cannot put a GNU [into place] without putting an agenda on the table,” he said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
Failure to do so would be “a great failure for the people of South Africa — and we will end up in a disaster as South Africa”, he said.
Zondo declines Holomisa’s request for intervention ahead of GNU conclusion
Maimane was among politicians who requested chief justice Raymond Zondo to provide oversight for GNU talks for a multiparty meeting. Zondo, however, declined.
“I'm not asking the chief justice to tell us what to do; I'm asking him to facilitate a meeting that ensures that any agreement is consistent with the constitution. We need a plan that is workable, legally binding and constitutionally binding.”
Though BOSA has only gained two seats in parliament, Maimane said the number of seats obtained won't matter in discussions; what matters is that he has a seat in parliament and his voice will be heard.
“When it comes to voting in parliament, no party has an outright majority, so whether you've got one seat or 10 seats, we will have a parliament with equal voices.”
Courtesy of Newzroom Afrika
TimesLIVE
MORE:
'Kingmaker' NFP's negotiators meeting with MK Party, says party's president Ivan Barnes
IFP joins ANC in its government of national unity
GNU: opposition parties warn of a 'return of white rule' and weakened opposition
Mmusi Maimane makes a return to parliament, brings woman deputy
Maimane says ANC, MK Party and EFF are moving to the 'extreme left'
LISTEN | Maimane suggests coalition talks be held publicly
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos