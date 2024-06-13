Politics

WATCH | 'GNU talks are like sitting in a car but not knowing where it's going': Mmusi Maimane

13 June 2024 - 12:46
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane reflected on the formation of a government of national unity. File photo.
BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane reflected on the formation of a government of national unity. File photo.
Image: Werner Hills

“Government of national unity (GNU) talks are like sitting in a car but not knowing where it's going.”

This is how Build One SA (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane described the first week of GNU talks.

With only one day to go before the first sitting of the seventh administration of parliament, Maimane proposed that parties come together to discuss a concrete plan for forming the GNU before parliament convenes.

Maimane on Wednesday said there was a need for a concrete plan to be discussed before any GNU can be formed.

“We reiterate our call for a meeting of all leaders of political parties to discuss what is the plan for the seventh administration. You cannot put a GNU [into place] without putting an agenda on the table,” he said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

Failure to do so would be “a great failure for the people of South Africa — and we will end up in a disaster as South Africa”, he said.

Zondo declines Holomisa’s request for intervention ahead of GNU conclusion

Chief justice Raymond Zondo has declined a request from UDM’s Bantu Holomisa to convene a meeting between 18 concerned parties ahead of the formation ...
Politics
1 day ago

Maimane was among politicians who requested chief justice Raymond Zondo to provide oversight for GNU talks for a multiparty meeting. Zondo, however, declined.

“I'm not asking the chief justice to tell us what to do; I'm asking him to facilitate a meeting that ensures that any agreement is consistent with the constitution. We need a plan that is workable, legally binding and constitutionally binding.”

Though BOSA has only gained two seats in parliament, Maimane said the number of seats obtained won't matter in discussions; what matters is that he has a seat in parliament and his voice will be heard.

“When it comes to voting in parliament, no party has an outright majority, so whether you've got one seat or 10 seats, we will have a parliament with equal voices.”

Courtesy of Newzroom Afrika

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'Kingmaker' NFP's negotiators meeting with MK Party, says party's president Ivan Barnes

NFP president Ivan Barnes met with former president Jacob Zuma on Wednesday afternoon. He said the two leaders resolved for two individual party ...
Politics
1 day ago

IFP joins ANC in its government of national unity

The IFP will join the ANC and the DA in a government of national unity. This was announced by IFP president Velenkosi Hlabisa on Wednesday after the ...
Politics
1 day ago

GNU: opposition parties warn of a 'return of white rule' and weakened opposition

The ANC has received pushback from one of its trusted coalition allies, Al Jama-ah, warning it against its proposed government of national unity and ...
Politics
3 days ago

Mmusi Maimane makes a return to parliament, brings woman deputy

As Build One South Africa's (BOSA), Mmusi Maimane returns to parliament, he puts two women members in the leadership spotlight.
News
1 week ago

Maimane says ANC, MK Party and EFF are moving to the 'extreme left'

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has also blamed tribalism for the MK Party's performance in the elections, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal
Politics
1 week ago

LISTEN | Maimane suggests coalition talks be held publicly

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has suggested that coalition talks be open to the public.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Constitutional Court dismisses MK Party application to halt first sitting of ... Politics
  2. Ramaphosa to meet Steenhuisen for final talks Politics
  3. EFF Gauteng chair Nkululeko Dunga removed as Ekurhuleni finance MMC Politics
  4. Gayton McKenzie celebrates PA's young MPs, aged 20 and 22 Politics
  5. Zondo declines Holomisa’s request for intervention ahead of GNU conclusion Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...