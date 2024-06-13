IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa has denied knowledge of being chosen as the potential deputy president of South Africa after speculation as the IFP joined the government of national unity (GNU).
“I don't know anything about being the potential deputy president. I can't say anything about a position I have not been appointed to. However, we have engaged in discussions and the details are about to be concluded,” Hlabisa said in an interview.
Once the deputy president position issue is finalised, the GNU parties would make announcements.
“Let us allow the engagements by political parties to settle. On Friday, parliament will sit and establish structures that will take our country forward.”
The IFP will not contest positions in parliament on Friday, he said.
“All I know is I'm a good servant of the people of South Africa. From 1995 to date, that is all I'm sure of and [I'm] convinced I can do [my] best.
“The IFP will not participate in an exercise where we stand against what the people spoke loud and clear for. As we get into the GNU, we will not contest unnecessary positions because we are not interested in position, we are interested in taking the country forward.”
The IFP's decision to join the ANC in a GNU sparked mixed reactions on social media.
Some people accused the party of “selling out” while others applauded it.
“This has nothing to do with the party and its interests. It's about government positions,” social media user Bongz Macingwane said.
Another user Sanele Mpanza said: “I knew the IFP cannot be trusted and they agreed because they promised Hlabisa a position. Hlabisa is selfish, not the IFP supporters who voted to remove the ANC. Now Hlabisa will be working for the ANC and DA.”
Sheer Ann said: “I always liked the IFP, they will work well and hopefully fix our beautiful country. It needs God, good, intelligent, level-headed leaders to move us forward.”
WATCH | 'I don't know anything about being the potential deputy president': IFP leader Hlabisa
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Here are some reactions:
The IFP will join the ANC and the DA in a government of national unity. This was announced by IFP president Velenkosi Hlabisa on Wednesday after the party's national council meeting. This means the IFP has rejected overtures from the MK Party which had communicated that it would like to form a coalition with it especially in KwaZulu-Natal which did not produce an overall winner. The MK Party enjoys 44% support in the province. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za
TimesLIVE
